Masked US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers detained a father and daughter at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Saturday, 21 November 2026. Their lawyer said the pair were boarding a flight to California for a family baptism when officers confronted them on a jet bridge.

Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza and his daughter, Sofia Hernandez Mejia, were travelling on Alaska Airlines Flight 1306 to Los Angeles.

Passenger footage showed masked officers struggling with someone on the ground as other travellers shouted and filmed the confrontation. The recordings do not show how the encounter began. The arrests drew criticism from Washington Governor Bob Ferguson and prompted Alaska Airlines to question whether proper enforcement procedures had been followed.

ICE Seattle Airport Arrests Interrupt Family Baptism Trip

Immigration lawyer Olia Catala said Mendoza and Mejia had lived in the United States since 2015 and were seeking asylum. According to Catala, both entered the country on tourist visas and had no criminal records.

Mejia, who arrived in the US as a teenager, is married to an American citizen. Her lawyer said she had applied to adjust her immigration status. Her husband was accompanying the family but was not detained.

Passenger John Gaedeke, who witnessed part of the confrontation, said officers approached suddenly without identifying themselves. 'They just lunged forward,' he told the Associated Press.

Gaedeke said the officers appeared to approach the family from behind, leaving passengers distressed by the confrontation. ICE described the operation as a targeted attempt to arrest Mendoza, whom the agency accused of overstaying his visa.

Federal officials also alleged that Mejia had overstayed her visa and thrown hot coffee at officers during the struggle. ICE said she could face a charge of assaulting a federal officer.

Catala disputed that allegation, maintaining that her client dropped the beverage amid the confusion. 'When somebody's charging at you, you're going to drop a cup of coffee,' she told the Associated Press.

Available reporting does not confirm that prosecutors subsequently filed an assault charge. As of Sunday, 22 November, both detainees were being held at the Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma, according to Catala.

ICE Seattle Airport Operation Prompts Airline and Governor Criticism

Alaska Airlines said the arrests occurred without appropriate advance notice during boarding for Flight 1306. In its official statement, the company said it was examining the circumstances, including whether established procedures had been followed.

The airline emphasised that it must comply with applicable laws but does not direct or coordinate immigration enforcement activities. The disruption delayed Flight 1306, with many passengers transferred to other services. Reuters reported that the original flight eventually departed at approximately 11am Pacific time.

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson condemned the officers' conduct after video footage circulated online. 'ICE is completely and totally out of control,' Ferguson said.

He described the footage as 'horrific' and 'chilling' and urged airlines operating at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to call for ICE's removal. The governor also criticised the use of masked agents who, witnesses said, did not identify themselves before approaching passengers.

Catala described panic and confusion during the confrontation, while ICE maintained that its officers were conducting immigration enforcement. The Port of Seattle called the incident distressing for the affected family and other passengers.

It said local authorities would contact federal officials to establish more information about what had happened.