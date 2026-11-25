Miss USA Justus Kelley reached the Top 12 at the 75th Miss Universe competition in San Juan, Puerto Rico, after becoming the first married mother to win the American national title in its 75-year history. Before travelling to the international competition, the 31-year-old paid tribute to a woman whose experience highlighted the restrictions that once governed the pageant.

Kelley wore a custom black-and-white coat featuring an image of Mary Leona Gage, who was crowned Miss USA in 1957 but later stripped of her title after organisers discovered she was married and had two children. Nearly seven decades later, Kelley represented the United States among 116 contestants on Tuesday, 24 November, advancing from the Top 30 to the Top 12 before missing the final five. Puerto Rico's Jennifer Barreto won the competition.

Kelley's achievement followed changes to Miss USA eligibility rules announced in 2022 and introduced in 2023. The reforms allowed married women and mothers to compete and removed the previous upper age limit of 28, ending restrictions that had shaped the pageant for decades.

Miss USA Rules Changed After Decades of Restrictions

Kelley, who represented Virginia, won the Miss USA title in Miami on 27 August 2026. She became the first married mother to hold the crown and the first winner in her 30s.

The previous rules had prevented married women and mothers from competing. Gage's experience became a notable example of those restrictions, as she lost the title despite having already been crowned. Kelley has used her own victory to highlight how the pageant's eligibility changes have opened the competition to women with different family circumstances.

Miss Virginia Justus Kelley was crowned Miss USA 2026 last night ... and made history doing so ... becoming the first-ever mother and married woman to hold the title. 😍👑



📸: Getty pic.twitter.com/K8SQWKLFa5 — TMZ (@TMZ) August 28, 2026

Kelley had previously competed in the Mrs America system before applying for Miss Virginia USA following the eligibility announcement. She entered six state pageants before securing the national crown.

During her final interview at Miss USA, Kelley was asked what her year as titleholder would say about American women. According to The Washington Post, she said women should not feel they had to choose between ambitious careers, family life and their personal dreams.

Kelley's Pageant Career and Foster Care Advocacy

Kelley began competing during her first year at Indiana University, where she won the Miss Black and Gold pageant. She later won Miss Indiana University in 2016 before entering Mrs America competitions after marrying in 2017. She won Mrs Indiana America in 2020 and finished as national first runner-up, Business Insider reported.

Outside pageantry, Kelley works as a senior philanthropic adviser for ALSAC, the fundraising organisation supporting St Jude Children's Research Hospital. She previously began her career with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, where she spent about a decade working in philanthropy.

Her interest in foster care began during university after she befriended a student who had aged out of the system without family support. Kelley later founded Foster Footprints, a non-profit organisation supporting children and families in foster care.

Kelley has also spoken about balancing pageant preparation with family responsibilities. She fitted training around the children's routines, including exercising during nap times.

US Contestant Misses Final Five

Kelley ended her international campaign after reaching the Top 12, while the remaining finalists represented Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, the Philippines and New Zealand.

Barreto went on to win the crown. Kelley's predecessor, 2025 Miss USA winner Audrey Eckert, had offered advice before the competition, Kelley told Business Insider.