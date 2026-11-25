Jennifer Barreto's Miss Universe 2026 victory has sparked a wave of criticism online, with some viewers questioning the judges' decision and arguing that other contestants delivered stronger performances during the competition.

While the newly crowned winner's supporters celebrated her achievement, negative reactions quickly surfaced on social media, turning the coronation into a divisive talking point among pageant fans.

Barreto, representing Puerto Rico, emerged victorious at the 75th Miss Universe competition held on 24 November at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan. She defeated 115 other contestants, with the Dominican Republic's Melissa Núñez finishing as first runner-up, Venezuela's Clara Vegas taking second runner-up, the Philippines' Bea Millan-Windorski finishing as third runner-up and New Zealand's Georgia Waddington completing the top five.

👑|🇵🇷 Jennifer Barreto, de Puerto Rico, se acaba de coronar como la nueva Miss Universo 2026.



Hace historia convirtiéndose en la primera madre que gana el certamen y repitió la hazaña de su compatriota Denise Quiñones, coronándose en su propio país.#MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/2cVcaziWfa — nacho con O (@NachoConO) November 25, 2026

Despite the result, some viewers expressed disappointment, arguing that the final placements did not reflect their assessment of the contestants' performances. Several online comments questioned whether Barreto deserved the title, with some fans openly favouring other finalists.

'Another year, another crown wrongly awarded,' one fan reacted. 'Another undeserving winner!' another fan said.

'She was the least attractive and the one who performed worst. That undeserved crown was a gift,' someone wrote.

The criticism reflects differing expectations among pageant followers, who often assess contestants based on their runway performance, stage confidence, evening gown presentation, communication skills and responses during the final question-and-answer round.

However, Miss Universe results are determined by the judges' evaluation, and social-media reactions do not establish that the competition was manipulated or that the winner was undeserving.

Jennifer Barreto's Background and Career Outside Pageantry

Barreto, 27, has an academic and professional background that extends beyond modelling and beauty competitions. She holds a bachelor's degree in psychology and master's degrees in psychology and clinical social work, alongside specialised training in trauma intervention, child protection, domestic violence prevention and suicide prevention.

She began working with the US Department of the Army in 2021 at Fort Cavazos, Texas, serving as an educator and crisis responder through its Family Advocacy Program. Her work involved supporting military families affected by domestic violence and child abuse, as well as helping develop prevention and intervention strategies.

Barreto has also volunteered at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center and worked as a prevention specialist, focusing on community wellbeing and risk assessment. She has described the Miss Universe platform as an opportunity to extend her advocacy work and reach more people.

Her pageant journey was relatively recent. She began preparing for Miss Universe Puerto Rico in 2025 and represented San Sebastián at the national competition in June 2026, where she secured the title before advancing to the international stage.

Married Mother Makes History for Puerto Rico

Barreto's victory also marked a milestone in her personal life and Puerto Rico's pageant history. She is married to US Army sergeant Yan Carlos Barreto Calderón, and the couple have a daughter, Penélope, born in 2019.

Her win made her the first mother to claim the Miss Universe crown, according to reports following the coronation, while also giving Puerto Rico its sixth Miss Universe title.

The 2026 competition, marking the pageant's 75th edition, attracted international attention, with contestants from more than 110 countries and territories. Barreto's victory has generated celebration in Puerto Rico, even as the online criticism illustrates how polarising pageant results can become among viewers who disagree with the judges' choices.