BLACKPINK recently concluded a sold-out three-day concert at the Singapore National Stadium starting Friday, 28 November, but talks about what transpired continue to make rounds online.

Videos about Day 1 of the BLACKPINK Deadline tour in Singapore went viral online, showing a dismal reaction from the crowd.

One of the videos showed a clip of BLACKPINK Rosè calling out the concertgoers, telling them, 'and Singapore, I know you're a bit shy. It's either you're shy, or you're too busy shooting on your phone.'

@fazaaisyaa Blackpink Deadline in Singapore day 1. THE MOST BORING CROWD EVER. i dont quite understand. if you dont know the song, youre not singing or vibing to them, why buy the tickets at the first place?? it’s so upsetting and embarrassing. we were the only one who were singing on top of our lungs. CROWDS WERE DEAD!!! after seeing jakarta and bulacan’s crowds, this is very sad for blackpink. i hope day 2 and day 3 will be better🙏🏼 #blackpinkdeadline #blackpinkinsingapore ♬ original sound - faza aisya✧.* - faza aisya✧.*

The person who shared the video also showed how the crowd behaved while watching the K-pop girl group perform on stage.

The people in the area of the arena were sitting with their arms crossed while the BLACKPINK members belted out their catchy songs. According to the video's source, no one was allowed to stand up and dance during the performance.

Those at the source's back looked like they were watching a movie and not inside a stadium to enjoy the musical performance from one of the most popular K-pop groups today.

The source added the caption, 'Blackpink Deadline in Singapore day 1. THE MOST BORING CROWD EVER. I don't quite understand. If you don't know the song, you're not singing or vibing to them, why buy the tickets at the first place?? It's so upsetting and embarrassing. We were the only one who were singing on top of our lungs. CROWDS WERE DEAD!!! After seeing Jakarta and Bulacan's crowds, this is very sad for Blackpink. I hope day 2 and day 3 will be better🙏🏼'

In another video, the crowd near the stage were seen leaving the area even before the concert's encore began.

Social Media's Reaction

Fans of the girl group, also known as BLINKS, reacted to the viral videos.

According to one commenter, 'Singaporean crowds are horribleee and I'm saying this as a Singaporean. I went to one of the Manchester United live screening events with Dwight Yorke and Andy Cole, and every time a goal was scored, the crowd didn't even stand up to cheer. We're just dead.'

Another one said, 'Same thing happened to me n my best friend in another concert where we got told off when we were STANDING. We tried multiple times n got scolded..... HOW DO U EXPECT ANYONE TO GO TO A CONCERT N SIT DOWN N BE SILENT 😭😭😭😭 forgive us for tryna have fun sia omfg'

Some were defending the crowd, saying that those in the venue want to hear BLACKPINK's voice, and 'not some out-of-tune people screaming.'

Another one blamed the performers, saying, 'Why blame the people who want to leave early? It's their money, tho, and maybe it's the artist who failed to bring the hype within the crowd? If they're good enough, they can even hype a statue.'

Also, there are those who claimed that Singaporean crowds also gave the same treatment to other foreign artists who held a concert in the country, including Coldplay, K-pop girl group Twice, and Taylor Swift.

According to one of the commenters, 'Went to Shinee and Taemin concert. The crowd was also meh. The aunty beside me was just holding on to her lightstick and staring at Taemin quietly, didn't make a sound or even cheer. Her son was beside her, but I don't think he knows Taemin either, as he was also quiet and was not holding the lightstick, etc. During Shinee concert, only me my husband and a lady were being hyper in our row. Was hoping to make some noise with other fans in our row, but nope, disappointing.'

Day 2 and Day 3 Crowds Offset the Mediocre First Day

The comments reported that those who went during the second and third day of the BLACKPINK Deadline Tour's Singapore leg compensated for the lack of energy on Day 1.

One of the commenters said that Rosè even noted that the Day 2 crowd was five times better than those who went the day before.

Fans claimed that the Singapore leg of the BLACKPINK Deadline tour ended better than how it started.

Group members Jennie, Rosè, Lisa and Jisoo will have more than a month to rest before the next leg of their tour in Tokyo, Japan, where they will perform from 16 January to 18 January.