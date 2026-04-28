Austrian national Beran A, a 21-year-old man with alleged links to the Islamic State, has admitted in court in Wiener Neustadt that he helped plan a terror attack targeting Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concerts in Vienna in August 2024, according to proceedings heard on 28 April 2026.

Read more FBI Detains Teen Behind 'incel_revolution_soon' Account After Mass Shooting Threat Posts FBI Detains Teen Behind 'incel_revolution_soon' Account After Mass Shooting Threat Posts

Beran was accused of preparing explosives and supported a wider extremist plot that led to the cancellation of three sold-out shows at the Ernst Happel Stadium.

The trial follows a major counter-terrorism operation in 2024 that disrupted what prosecutors say was an imminent attack on one of the world's biggest music tours. The Eras Tour, which had drawn massive global crowds and sold millions of tickets, was preparing for its Vienna stop when authorities intervened days before the first performance.

Attacker's Courtroom Admissions in Vienna

Inside the courtroom in Wiener Neustadt, Beran A was escorted in handcuffs and placed under tight security as proceedings began. According to the BBC, prosecutors told the court that he had begun planning the attack no later than July 2024 and had been arrested on 7 August, just one day before Swift's first scheduled concert in Vienna.

He has admitted to involvement in plotting a jihadist attack and to membership of a terrorist organisation, though he denies some related accusations, including alleged involvement in planning an attack in Mecca.

A second defendant, also 21, is on trial alongside him and is accused of participation in an Islamic State cell linked to bigger international plotting.

According to the prosecution, police discovered what was described as an almost completed bomb during a search of Beran A's home. Investigators also allege he accessed online instructions for constructing a shrapnel device consistent with those used in IS-linked attacks.

The court heard claims that he attempted to acquire weapons illegally, including firearms and a hand grenade, and that he had communicated online with individuals linked to Islamic State. Prosecutors further allege he received training in handling explosives and had explored multiple potential targets beyond Austria.

Beran A's lawyer, Anna Mair, acknowledged the emotional weight of the case but urged the court to look beyond public reaction. 'My client has caused a great deal of fear and panic among many people, and he will have to answer for that, no question. But please try to look beyond the headlines,' she told the court.

CIA Tip-Off Before Eras Tour Shows

Authorities say the investigation was triggered by intelligence shared by the CIA, which alerted Austrian officials shortly before Swift's first scheduled performance. That warning led to rapid arrests and the cancellation of all three Vienna concerts, which had been expected to draw around 195,000 fans in total.

Police say the disruption prevented what could have been a large-scale attack on one of the most high-profile live music events in recent years. While officials have not released full operational details, they confirmed that coordinated arrests took place across multiple suspects connected to the same alleged network.

A third individual, a teenager from Germany, previously received a suspended sentence for assisting in the preparation of the plot by translating bomb-making instructions from Arabic and facilitating contact with an IS-linked figure, according to prosecutors.

Swift later described learning of the threat while travelling to Austria, saying the tour had 'dodged a massacre situation.' In public comments following the cancellation, she said it was devastating not to perform but that she was grateful authorities intervened before any lives were lost.

'Having our Vienna shows cancelled was devastating. But I was also so grateful to the authorities because thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives,' she wrote on social media in 2024.

The Eras Tour became one of the largest tours in music history, spanning five continents and more than 10 million tickets sold before concluding in December 2024. But the Vienna disruption remains one of its most serious security incidents, now being dissected in court as prosecutors attempt to establish the full extent of the alleged plot and the network behind it.

The trial continues in Austria, with further hearings expected to examine digital evidence, alleged communications, and the extent of coordination between the defendants.