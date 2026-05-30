The Pentagon is screening America's lowest-paid service members by waistline before letting them fill seats at Trump's birthday UFC event.

Internal Defence Department memos, reviewed by The Washington Post, reveal that troops selected to attend the 14 June UFC Freedom 250 event on the White House South Lawn must meet height-to-waist ratio standards and pass current physical fitness tests before being admitted.

The same memos make clear that eligible personnel, drawn exclusively from the military's junior enlisted grades and junior officer ranks, will receive no financial support for travel or accommodation from either the Defence Department or the UFC. A defence official told CNN that the unspoken requirement, beyond the written criteria, is that troops must 'look good on camera,' a statement the White House did not dispute.

Fitness Standards Required for Spectator Slots

One Air Force memo, obtained and published by the Post, states in capital letters that personnel must 'MEET CURRENT WAIST-HEIGHT RATIO and current physical fitness standard' to be considered eligible. Troops will be required to attend in short-sleeve dress uniforms. A separate internal message, circulated on a military social media page, specified that 'tickets must be distributed to genuine UFC fans, not solely to high-ranking DVs,' using the abbreviation for distinguished visitors.

The Defence Department has been soliciting volunteers across multiple branches in the days leading up to the event. According to the Post's reporting, officials are specifically targeting junior enlisted personnel and junior officers, the pay grades that sit at the bottom of the military's compensation structure.

The requirement that these same personnel fund their own travel and lodging costs, described in the internal communications as 'member-procured,' has drawn sharp criticism from veterans' groups and political commentators.

Pentagon spokesman Joel Valdez declined to comment to the outlets that sought a response. White House spokesman Davis Ingle did not deny that the recruitment effort was under way, telling Military Times and several other publications, 'This will be one of the greatest and most historic sports events in history, and President Trump hosting it at the White House is a testament to his vision to celebrate America's monumental 250th anniversary.' UFC officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

UFC Freedom 250 and Trump's 80th Birthday Celebration

UFC Freedom 250 is scheduled for 14 June 2026 on the White House South Lawn, a date that coincides with both President Trump's 80th birthday and the United States' America 250 anniversary celebrations. Dana White, the UFC's chief executive, told TIME magazine that the event will cost approximately £23 million ($30 million) to stage and that simply replacing the South Lawn grass afterwards will cost £537,000 ($700,000). Construction of a temporary octagon-shaped arena began on the lawn in late May, with aerial photographs published by the Washington Post on 27 May showing equipment already in place.

The event is invite-only, with a total attendance cap of approximately 4,300 inside the venue. Of those seats, roughly 1,200 are reserved for active-duty military members, White confirmed to TIME. Giant screens will be installed at the Ellipse to allow an estimated 85,000 additional spectators to watch free of charge from outside the grounds.

The fight card, confirmed by the UFC and reported by Fox News and ESPN, features a lightweight championship bout between Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje as the headline match, with a heavyweight interim title fight between Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane as the co-main event.

The event has also attracted a separate regulatory complication. The DC Combat Sports Commission, which oversees professional combat sports in the capital, told the Washington Post in March that it had not been contacted by the UFC about obtaining a permit, which would be required for bouts to be officially recognised in fighters' professional records. Its chairman confirmed the commission 'doesn't know anything' about the June event. UFC has signalled it does not intend to seek one.

Hegseth's Fitness Push and a Screened Crowd

The appearance criteria sit against a backdrop of Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth's sustained public rhetoric about physical standards within the armed forces. In September 2025, Hegseth addressed senior officers at Quantico, declaring that every service member at every rank must pass a physical fitness test and meet height and weight requirements twice a year. 'Frankly, it's tiring to look out at combat formations, or really any formation, and see fat troops,' he said at the time. 'It's a bad look. It is bad, and it's not who we are.'

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Critics have noted the particular tension in applying those standards to a spectator role at an entertainment event rather than an operational deployment. Junior enlisted troops, required by their chain of command to consider attending, face the prospect of covering their own travel costs on some of the military's lowest monthly pay rates.

The Washington Post's reporting notes that internal messaging made a point of specifying the seats should not go only to senior-ranking officials, suggesting organisers were aware of the optics risk if the crowd appeared top-heavy with brass rather than rank-and-file personnel.

Trump, a longstanding UFC supporter who attended UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden in November 2024 alongside Elon Musk, Speaker Mike Johnson and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., confirmed his attendance at the White House event during a sit-down interview with Jake Paul in March 2026.

'It's going to be amazing at the White House,' Trump said. 'Dana is a great guy. He's got a tremendous card.' He has described the event as 'the biggest event we ever had' at the White House.

Service members who survive the waistline cut and can afford the trip will take their seats in uniform, cheering a pay-per-view event they funded themselves, on a lawn the taxpayer maintains, at a president's birthday party framed as a national celebration.