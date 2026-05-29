Rome Pride has barred Italy's only Jewish LGBTQ organisation from participating with a float in next month's parade after the group refused to publicly describe Israel's war in Gaza as a 'genocide', deepening tensions over the conflict inside Europe's activist movements.

The decision has triggered fierce criticism from Jewish organisations across Italy and Europe, which accused Pride organisers of imposing a political litmus test on a minority group in the name of inclusion.

Keshet Italia, which represents Jewish LGBTQ people in Italy, said it was excluded from the 20 June event because it would not endorse Rome Pride's political platform on Gaza. Organisers insist the issue is political, not religious or ethnic, while critics are unconvinced.

In a statement released after meetings with Keshet Italia and Keshet Europe, Rome Pride said 'the conditions' did not exist for the groups to participate officially with a float during the annual march.

'Pride is an open and free demonstration,' organisers said, stressing that anybody sharing the movement's founding principles remained welcome to join the parade itself. The sharper distinction came immediately afterwards. Rome Pride said official floats are expected to fully support the event's political manifesto, which explicitly condemns what organisers called the 'ongoing genocide in Gaza by the State of Israel'.

The organizers of Roma Pride have announced that the Jewish LGBTQ groups @DavidKeshet and Keshet Europe will not be allowed to participate with a float in this year’s parade unless they explicitly distance themselves from what organizers described as the “genocide in Gaza.”



The… pic.twitter.com/TsUyhXD3Oq — European Jewish Congress (@eurojewcong) May 26, 2026

Clash Over Language And Loyalty

Keshet Italia had expressed concern over civilian deaths in Gaza but stopped short of using the word 'genocide' to describe Israel's military campaign. Rome Pride accused the group of failing to distance itself clearly enough from Israeli government actions.

Organisers also criticised what they described as an unacceptable 'lexical distinction' contained in a recent statement issued by the Jewish LGBTQ association.

The fallout escalated rapidly after Keshet Italia publicly accused Rome Pride of abandoning its own values.

'Roma Pride has dropped the mask,' the organisation said in a statement. 'With an official communique, it admits it excluded us because we did not pass their political exam.'

Rome Pride defended its stance forcefully. Its political platform, organisers said, 'is not a buffet' where participants can selectively support causes while rejecting others.

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Jewish Organisations Condemn Exclusion

The backlash from Jewish groups was immediate.

The European Jewish Congress warned that the decision risked turning participation in LGBTQ events into an ideological loyalty test.

'No one should be subjected to an ideological test in order to participate in a movement founded on inclusion, dignity and equal rights,' the organisation said.

The Union of Italian Jewish Communities issued a similarly blunt condemnation, arguing that Jewish associations were effectively being told they must adopt a specific political narrative in order to be accepted publicly within Pride spaces.

Meanwhile, the Pride of Israel also issued a statement, saying 'We, at Pride for Israel, a division of StandWithUs, strongly condemn the decision of the Rome Pride Parade organizers to exclude Jewish LGBTQ+ organisations, Keshet Italia and Keshet Europe, from participating in Pride this year.'

The organisation demands that 'LGBTQ+ Jews pass a contrived political litmus test in order to take part in Pride is not only antisemitic, but also a grotesque perversion of the meaning of Pride and the values our LGBTQ+ community once held sacred.'

Keshet Italia also claimed that members faced antisemitic abuse during the 2025 Rome Pride event, including slurs and Nazi salutes. The group has said securing an official float this year was partly intended to create greater visibility and safety for participants.

Rome Pride rejected accusations of antisemitism and said it clearly distinguished between Jewish communities and the Israeli government.

'We would never hold Jewish LGBTQ people responsible for the actions of a genocidal government,' organisers said.

Gaza War Continues To Divide Activist Movements

The conflict in Gaza, triggered by Hamas' 7 October 2023 attack on Israel, has fractured political alliances well beyond traditional diplomatic circles. Universities, trade unions, cultural institutions and LGBTQ organisations across Europe have all faced internal disputes over language, solidarity campaigns and accusations of exclusion.

United Nations experts have accused Israel of carrying out 'genocidal acts' against Palestinians during the war. Israel has repeatedly rejected those allegations, insisting its military operations target Hamas and comply with international law.

That wider global dispute now sits at the centre of Rome Pride's internal controversy.

Keshet Italia members will still technically be allowed to march on foot during the parade. Yet the decision to deny the organisation an official float has already overshadowed preparations for one of Italy's largest LGBTQ events.