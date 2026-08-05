KATSEYE have confirmed that former member Manon will appear in their new behind-the-scenes film 'Wild Hearts', fuelling fan speculation about a possible return as the girl group prepare to release their latest EP 'WILD'. The documentary charts the act's rise from formation to the recording of the new project, highlights key career milestones and is set for theatrical release on 12 August.

Her on-screen role comes after months of uncertainty over her future with the group, following an indefinite hiatus announced in February for health reasons. Manon's absence from major stages such as Lollapalooza had prompted questions over whether she had recorded vocals for the EP, and whether she would be featured in official material tied to the new era.

Manon Confirmed To Appear in Documentary

Rumours about Manon's involvement in the documentary had circulated for months following her long hiatus from the group for health reasons. She announced an indefinite break from KATSEYE in February and did not perform with them at Lollapalooza, prompting questions over whether she had contributed vocals to the upcoming EP.

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Those rumours were finally addressed at the documentary's premiere at The Grove in Los Angeles on 4 August. Lara Raj confirmed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that the film features Manon in the same way as any active KATSEYE member.

'She will forever be such an integral part of the journey of KATSEYE, and of course she's included in the film,' Lara said. 'It's so lovely, and we're so happy to see it. The fans, I think, will be so excited to see it.'

The confirmation quickly sparked discussion across social media, with many EYEKONS taking her appearance in the documentary as a positive sign that the 24-year-old singer and dancer could rejoin the group.

Sophia Misses Premiere Due to Illness

Members Lara Raj, Daniela Avanzini, Megan Skiendiel and Yoonchae attended the premiere, while Manon Bannerman and Sophie Laforteza were absent.

Sophia's absence raised concerns but followed her missing the group's performance at the Hinderland Music Festival earlier that week. Lara explained that Sophia was unable to attend because of illness. 'She's sick right now, but she sends her love. She wishes she could be here. She says hi!'

The group have said that Sophia is recovering and is expected to return to activities once she is well enough. They have indicated they want to ensure she has fully recovered before she joins KATSEYE for future performances and events.

In Full Support of Manon's Hiatus

Recent comments from the members about Manon's absence underline how the group and management are supporting her hiatus. In an interview with Allure, Sophia said the decision to step away was taken for Manon's health and well-being and that there is no expectation for her to rush a return.

'Because we did announce that it is about her well-being, it's not our place or anybody else's place to rush her,' Sophia said. 'We want to give her all the time that she needs, all the space that she needs, and so we don't want to make any assumptions or set anything in stone. She really deserves that, and the door is always open.'

She also thanked fans for their patience, adding that both the members and supporters prioritise Manon's health and well-being over any pressure for her to rejoin the girl group.

Although KATSEYE have not said when or if Manon will resume group activities, her confirmed appearance in 'Wild Hearts' has given EYEKONS hope that she may return. Any timing remains unclear, but the members' comments make clear that her place in the group is secure.