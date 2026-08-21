Anna Faris has sparked online discussion after a recent video of the actress interacting with fans showed a noticeably altered appearance, prompting claims she is 'tweaking hard' and fresh speculation about Ozempic use linked to her changed face. The 49-year-old, promoting her new film Spa Weekend which opens today, appeared thin and animated in the clip shared widely on Thursday.

This comes as she revealed her decision to stop drinking in a podcast interview.

Fans React to Street Sighting

A social media post featuring footage of Faris signing autographs on a New York street drew more than a million views within hours.

Man Anna Faris looks like she is tweaking HARD. She isn't on a pill cocktail that's a medical Long Island Ice Tea. I think we know why Chris Pratt her. He didn't want to be Guardians of the Medicine Cabinet. pic.twitter.com/mLpwN06Cmy — Royce Lopez (@hippojuicefilm) August 20, 2026

In the video she wears a light jacket and holds a water bottle while chatting with supporters, her platinum hair in a high ponytail. One commenter wrote 'Man Anna Faris looks like she is tweaking HARD', linking the observation to possible medication effects and referencing her past marriage to Chris Pratt.

Other reactions mixed concern with defence of the actress, noting she was engaging kindly with fans. The clip follows earlier comments after her June appearance at the Scary Movie 6 premiere in Los Angeles, where she wore a black cut-out dress that highlighted a leaner frame.

At that event some observers said they could see her ribcage and questioned whether the change was healthy.

Fans on Instagram remarked that it was getting scary and asked if she was ok.

Ozempic Speculation Surrounds Hollywood Figures

Claims of Ozempic involvement have become common around celebrities who appear slimmer, with Faris joining names such as those facing similar online scrutiny in recent months. At the Scary Movie 6 red carpet in early June, fans described her physique as jaw-dropping yet concerning, with remarks including questions about whether she was all right.

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One post labelled her a walking Ozempic ad, though no confirmation of any weight-loss drug has been given by Faris or her representatives.

The term Ozempic face refers to a gaunt look sometimes associated with rapid weight loss from the medication, but many factors can contribute to facial changes including age, diet and other treatments. Faris has not addressed the rumours directly.

Her recent sobriety announcement offers another possible context for shifts in appearance and demeanour, as she credited quitting alcohol with improved mental clarity. Similar speculation has touched other stars in 2026 amid broader conversations about weight-loss drugs in the industry.

Sobriety Disclosure and Film Promotion

On the Dear Chelsea podcast released on 20 August, Faris confirmed she had stopped drinking, describing it as one of the many gifts of sobriety.

She said 'Turns out there's a correlation between drinking and depression for me for sure. I had to take a step back to not self-sabotage'.

The actress, who left the series Mom before its final season, also mentioned hormone patches helping her mental health.

Meanwhile she has been actively promoting Spa Weekend alongside co-stars Leslie Mann, Isla Fisher and Michelle Buteau, including a playful bikini dance video shared on Thursday and appearances in matching bathrobes in New York earlier this week.

The comedy arrives in cinemas on 21 August after filming in Australia under challenging weather conditions.

Faris continues to balance her return to the screen with personal updates, as public interest in her look remains high following the latest online clip and her openness about lifestyle changes.