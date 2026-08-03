A young KATSEYE fan's surprise meeting with several members has become the centre of online discussion after Lara responded to a question many supporters have been asking for months about Manon Bannerman's future with the group.

The fan met Lara, Daniela, Megan and Yoonchae before the group's appearance at the Hinterland Music Festival, where she presented each member with a friendship bracelet. She also brought bracelets for Sophia Laforteza, who missed the event because of illness, and Manon, who remains on a temporary hiatus. During the interaction, she asked Lara whether Manon would return to KATSEYE.

Surprise Meeting Leads To Viral Fan Moment

The meeting began as a surprise for the young supporter, who became emotional as she greeted the members.

After accepting the gifts and promising to pass those for Sophia and Manon along, Lara was asked whether Manon would return to the group.

The members laughed at the unexpected question before Lara replied, 'It's hard to say,' adding that they loved Manon and would make sure the fan's support reached her.

The interaction, shared widely on TikTok, quickly attracted attention from supporters following updates on the singer's hiatus.

Lara's Response Sparks Different Fan Interpretations

Lara's answer quickly became the focus of online conversation, with some fans interpreting it as reflecting the uncertainty surrounding Manon's future with KATSEYE.

Others argued the comment should not be viewed as a hint about her return, saying Lara was simply acknowledging that any decision would ultimately rest with Manon and the group's management rather than the members themselves.

Some supporters also praised Lara for responding to the question while reassuring the young fan that the group continued to care about Manon and would pass along her message.

Read more 'Give Her All the Time She Needs': KATSEYE Asks Fans to 'Keep Extending Love' as Manon's Return Remains Uncertain 'Give Her All the Time She Needs': KATSEYE Asks Fans to 'Keep Extending Love' as Manon's Return Remains Uncertain

The video's comments section reflected a similarly mixed response. One user praised the young fan for asking what many supporters had been wondering, writing, 'She's doing God's work asking the right questions.'

Another interpreted Lara's reply as an indication that the decision was beyond the members' control, commenting that she was essentially saying it was 'not our thing to say.'

A third commenter suggested the exchange showed that 'the girls doesn't even know what the company is doing and what's happening,' reflecting wider speculation among some fans about the lack of updates on Manon's hiatus.

What Is Manon's Current Status?

Manon has been on a temporary hiatus since February after HYBE x Geffen announced she would step away from group activities to focus on her health and wellbeing.

No timetable has been announced for her return, and KATSEYE has continued promoting as five members during her absence.

In previous interviews, the members have consistently expressed their support for Manon, saying they want to give her the time and space she needs before resuming activities.

Fans Continue Looking for Updates

Since Manon stepped back from promotions earlier this year, supporters have continued looking for updates whenever the group makes public appearances, making the exchange one of the most talked-about moments from the meet-and-greet.

While Lara's comments prompted fresh online debate, they did not include any new information about Manon's status. For now, the singer remains on hiatus, with no confirmed timetable for rejoining KATSEYE.