Manon Bannerman appears in KATSEYE: Wild Hearts, which opened in cinemas worldwide on 12 August, despite her ongoing hiatus from the global girl group.

The previously unseen footage shows Bannerman with her bandmates before her February break, but does not confirm whether she plans to return to KATSEYE.

Manon Bannerman Appears in KATSEYE: Wild Hearts

The documentary includes emotional tributes from the remaining members, who reflect on The documentary includes emotional tributes from the remaining members, who reflect on Bannerman's presence in the group and her connection with fans.

In a fan-posted recording shared by Instagram user @bbrianle, Sophia Laforteza described Bannerman's decision to step away as 'definitely sad' before praising her ability to connect with people.

'Manon connects with people at an incredible level,' Laforteza said in the film. Megan Skiendiel also spoke about Bannerman's personality, highlighting 'her calmness, her way that she holds herself, the way that she speaks.' She added that Bannerman was 'such an easy talker' who knew how to communicate with people.

The film then cuts to footage of Bannerman meeting fans and preparing with the group for major career milestones. Lara Raj said Bannerman's contribution to KATSEYE went beyond her role as a performer.

'She has an undeniable charisma and effortless authenticity about her that is really important to what KATSEYE is,' Raj said.

For viewers who have followed the group's rapid rise, the scenes offer a glimpse of the six-member act before Bannerman's hiatus altered the group's public dynamic. They also underline how much of the documentary was filmed before her absence became part of KATSEYE's story. The clips surfaced after Raj confirmed at the film's 3 August premiere at The Grove in Los Angeles that Bannerman would feature in the documentary.

'She will forever be such an integral part of the journey of KATSEYE, and of course she's included in the film,' Raj told Entertainment Tonight. 'It's so lovely, and we're so happy to see it. The fans, I think, will be so excited to see it.'

That prediction appears to have proved accurate. Bannerman's absence from recent group activities has made even archival footage feel newly significant to fans.

Why Manon Bannerman's Return Is Still Uncertain

Read more KATSEYE's Lara Responds to Fan's Question About Manon's Return: Fans Think It Says Everything KATSEYE's Lara Responds to Fan's Question About Manon's Return: Fans Think It Says Everything

KATSEYE announced on 20 February that Bannerman would take a 'temporary hiatus from group activities to focus on her health and wellbeing.'

The statement, issued through the group's official accounts after what HYBE x Geffen described as 'open and thoughtful discussions,' gave no timetable for her return.

The group said it would continue its scheduled activities and looked forward to being together again 'when the time is right.' No medical details were provided, and the announcement did not clarify how long Bannerman's break would last.

Bannerman later addressed the situation on 2 April, saying she and HxG were having 'positive conversations' and that she felt supported. She also said she was 'happy' and 'healthy' and would share more soon, but did not explicitly confirm that she would rejoin KATSEYE.

Her continuing absence has since fuelled speculation, particularly because she has not been confirmed for the group's newer projects. Bannerman was notably absent from promotional material for the group's April single 'Pinky Up,' while KATSEYE: Wild Hearts now shows her in footage from an earlier stage of the group's career.

Being included in a documentary about KATSEYE's rise is not the same as being announced as an active member. Skiendiel appeared to acknowledge the difficulty of watching the group continue while being unable to participate. She recalled her own earlier hiatus after suffering a back injury.

'It was definitely hard being able to see everything that the girls were doing and not being able to do it myself,' Skiendiel said. 'We're not in KATSEYE just to be, like, internet people. Like, we definitely love performing.'

Daniela Avanzini, meanwhile, revealed that she and Bannerman became 'besties' after sharing a room during their Pop Star Academy training. The remarks present a more personal picture of the group, but they do not answer the central question surrounding Bannerman's status.

On 12 August, an unnamed source reportedly said Laforteza was expected to return from her own hiatus, while Bannerman's future 'remains unclear.' Neither claim establishes a timetable for Bannerman's return, and her status has not been clarified by Bannerman, HYBE or Geffen Records.

Current reporting confirms that both Bannerman and Laforteza remain on hiatus, while the other four members have continued promoting the group. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the unnamed source's claim, and it should therefore be treated with caution.

At present, the confirmed facts are narrower. Bannerman remains on hiatus, she appears in KATSEYE: Wild Hearts and no official announcement has established a return date.

The documentary may preserve her place in the group's history. Whether it also marks the beginning of her next chapter with KATSEYE remains unanswered.