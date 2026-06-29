A viral social media post claiming that pop star Manon Bannerman has been permanently 'sacked' from the global girl group KATSEYE is a completely fabricated digital hoax and is AI-generated.

A minor panic erupted across online platforms after a realistic graphic, designed to mimic an official Instagram statement from the group, alleged that the singer had chosen to depart the group to pursue her own path.

The viral hoax post came after days in which the group broke their silence regarding their bandmate's hiatus, appealing for fans' love and patience as they continue to give all the time Manon needs and reaffirm that the sixth member continues to have a place in the group.

Read more 'Give Her All the Time She Needs': KATSEYE Asks Fans to 'Keep Extending Love' as Manon's Return Remains Uncertain 'Give Her All the Time She Needs': KATSEYE Asks Fans to 'Keep Extending Love' as Manon's Return Remains Uncertain

Manon 'Sacked' From KATSEYE: The Viral AI Hoax

The malicious online frenzy intensified when a fraudulent image utilizing the collective's official aesthetic circulated rapidly on X. Shared by user kaplan (@kaplanseer), the deceptive post quickly amassed over 1.5 million views, driving widespread alarm across the platform.

The mock announcement falsely claimed to inform their fanbase, the EYEKONS, that the agency had received word from Manon's representative.

The hoax text read: 'We have been informed, via Manon's representation, that she has made the decision to depart from KATSEYE to pursue her own path. While this is a new chapter, we are so grateful for the time, passion, and light she shared with us. Manon will always be a part of our story and we wish her nothing but the very best on what's ahead. Thank you EYEKONS for your love and understanding.'

manon really ain’t coming back to katseye we- pic.twitter.com/znSnHcpyvh — kaplan (@kaplanseer) June 28, 2026

While the upload may have fooled some at first glance, its fabricated nature became obvious upon closer inspection. At the bottom of the post, a disclaimer read: 'Made With AI', exposing the post as fake.

The blunder triggered fierce backlash, as fans slammed the user for attempting to deceive the fandom with AI-generated content.

KATSEYE Break Silence on Manon's Hiatus

The viral AI-generated hoax follows the global girl group formally addressing Manon's status in an interview with Allure. Leader Sophia Laforteza stressed that her bandmate's health comes first and urged the public not to pressure her.

'We want to give her all the time that she needs, all the space that she needs, and so we don't want to make any assumptions, set anything in stone. She really deserves that,' Sophia stated.

Reaffirming that Manon's place in the line-up remains secure, she added that 'the door is always open', appealing to EYEKONS to continue extending love, support, and patience while navigating these personal circumstances.

Manon's Hiatus Details

The temporary leave originally began in February after joint labels HYBE x Geffen announced that Manon would step away from group activities to focus on her health and well-being.

Manon personally corroborated the update at the time, writing to followers: 'I want you to hear this from me, I'm healthy, I'm okay, and I'm taking care of myself. Thank u for checking in!'

Manon via Weverse Dms:



“Hi friends 🤍.

I want you to hear this from me, I'm healthy, I'm okay, and I'm taking care of myself. Thank u for checking in! Sometimes things unfold in ways we don't fully control, but I'm trusting the bigger picture. Thank you for standing by me. I… pic.twitter.com/qtSO8SQq6T — KATSEYE News (@NewsKatseye) February 21, 2026

While KATSEYE has continued promotions as a five-member unit, Manon directly addressed fans again in April following social media profile changes that fuelled intense exit speculation.

She thanked her followers for their patience, confirming she remained in positive discussions with management and felt completely supported. 'I feel supported. I'm happy and I'm healthy. I'll share more soon,' she wrote.

Speculation resurfaced after she was recently spotted at the same Ariana Grande concert attended by her fellow bandmates. Although the sighting prompted renewed hopes of an imminent return, the management has not suggested that her appearance signals the end of her hiatus.