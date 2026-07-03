KATSEYE's future lineup has come into focus as member Sophia Laforteza addressed ongoing speculation over Manon Bannerman's status, saying 'the door is always open' when asked whether the singer could return from her hiatus.

The comments come as the group prepares for its first global tour and the release of its third EP Wild on 14 August, intensifying questions over whether Bannerman will rejoin before the next phase of activity.

Hiatus Leaves Manon's KATSEYE Status Unresolved

Manon Bannerman stepped back from KATSEYE earlier this year to focus on her health and wellbeing, prompting questions over whether her absence is temporary or permanent. No official update has been issued on her return, and no timeline has been provided as the group moves toward its next major promotional cycle.

The uncertainty has become more significant as KATSEYE prepares for a global tour expected to mark its biggest international rollout to date.

Sophia Laforteza Says 'Door Is Always Open' to Return

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Speaking in an interview with Allure, Sophia Laforteza directly addressed speculation about Bannerman's future, stressing that the group is not placing pressure on her to make a decision.

'The door is always open,' Laforteza said when asked about a possible return.

She added: 'Because we did announce that it is about her well-being, it's not our place or anybody else's place to rush her. We want to give her all the time that she needs. We don't want to make any assumptions, set anything in stone. She really deserves that.'

Laforteza also described Bannerman as a permanent part of the group's foundation, saying: 'She's our sister forever. We built this together. So we just want to give her all the space.'

The group also reacted cautiously to questions about a potential comeback, responding with remarks including 'Potentially' and 'Let's manifest,' though no confirmation of return plans was made.

No Confirmation on Lineup for Upcoming Global Tour

KATSEYE's upcoming world tour and EP rollout have increased attention on whether the current lineup will remain unchanged. While promotional activity continues, there has been no official confirmation regarding Bannerman's participation in live performances.

The group's international fanbase across the UK, US and Australia has been closely monitoring updates as expectations build around the tour's final configuration.

Social Media Reaction Reflects Uncertainty Over Return

Online discussion has intensified following Laforteza's remarks, with fans interpreting her comments as a sign that a return remains possible but unconfirmed.

On YouTube, one viewer wrote, 'Katseye will forever be 6, I can't imagine Katseye without her.'

Another said, 'I'll believe it when I see it,' while a third added, 'Katseye needs to stay 6!!!'

Other users expressed frustration at the lack of clarity, with one comment stating, 'I wish they could be honest and tell us the truth Manon is never coming back we move on. Will still support the girls and manon anyway.'

Another wrote simply, 'Come back when you're ready Manon!'

Despite the volume of reaction, none of the comments reflect official updates on Bannerman's status.

Return Remains Open but Unconfirmed



There is currently no confirmation that Manon Bannerman will return to KATSEYE, and no timeline has been set for any potential comeback. Laforteza's comments reaffirm that the group is keeping the option open while prioritising Bannerman's wellbeing, but they do not indicate a confirmed return.

As KATSEYE prepares for its global tour and the release of Wild, Bannerman's status remains unresolved, with any update expected through official announcements rather than ongoing speculation.