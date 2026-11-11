Lana Rhoades' proposed AI twin has not been confirmed for a launch on Candy AI on Wednesday, 11 November 2026, despite reports it would recreate her at 19.

Rhoades has spoken about developing a digital likeness, but has not publicly confirmed a launch date, a partnership with Candy AI or a model based on her 19-year-old self.

In a September 2024 conversation with Julia Fox for Interview magazine, Rhoades said she was exploring an artificial intelligence alternative to creating content for OnlyFans.

Rhoades Discussed an 'AI Lana' in 2024

In the interview, published on 16 September 2024, Rhoades explained that she was trying to develop an 'AI Lana'. She described the technology as a potential direction for the adult-content business, rather than announcing a launch date, commercial partner or finished product.

Rhoades also discussed entering adult filmmaking at 19. Her short period in studio-produced adult films began in 2016, and she left that work in 2017. She later built a career through social media, brand partnerships, modelling and other online projects.

Her departure did not end the circulation of recordings she had made. In a 2021 appearance on Harry Jowsey's Tap In podcast, she said she lacked the rights to many of her previous videos and would probably have deleted them if she had been able to do so.

That experience helps explain the importance of ownership in any future digital venture. However, it would be premature to conclude that Rhoades has approved a specific AI likeness or signed an agreement with Candy AI without confirmation from her or the company.

Rhoades has also spoken about pressure within her former profession. During an August 2022 episode of The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast, she recalled agents booking shoots months ahead and making it difficult to withdraw. Those comments reflect her experiences, not a finding about the industry as a whole.

She said she earned $1,200 (approximately £902 and €1,081.75) per scene, compared with $15,000 (approximately £11,279 and €13,496.17) that an online influencer she met reportedly received for an Instagram photograph. The comparison highlighted the financial differences she had observed between studio filming and independently produced digital content.

Candy AI Lists Other Creators, but Rhoades Is Not Listed

Candy AI operates a directory of digital versions of participating creators, offering AI-generated conversations and other media. Its publicly listed performers include Riley Reid and Sophie Dee, but Rhoades was not listed when the directory was checked on 11 November.

The interactions are with artificial intelligence rather than the performers personally. The service offers paid subscriptions and a monthly allowance of tokens for features such as generated images and videos, meaning a subscription does not provide unlimited media requests.

Candy AI advertises an introductory monthly price of $9.99 (approximately £7.51 and €9.01), rising to $13.99 (approximately £10.52 and €12.62) after the first month. Those are general platform prices, not verified charges for any proposed Rhoades model.

Pornhub's 2019 annual review named Rhoades its most-searched adult performer that year and recorded 345 million video views. Yet that enduring audience does not establish whether her AI project has progressed beyond the plans she outlined in 2024.

Until a verified announcement or live creator profile appears, the proposed 11 November launch, the claimed 19-year-old design and her approval of any particular model remain unconfirmed.