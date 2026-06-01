Kelly Osbourne appeared to quiet some concern about her health over the weekend with a lively public appearance at London's Mighty Hoopla festival. Just over a week after online criticism of her dramatic weight loss prompted headlines and social media debate, the television personality was seen dancing, performing and spending time with friends and family at the event.

The outing offered a clear contrast to recent public reaction surrounding Osbourne's appearance. Those close to the star say the focus should instead be on how she is coping following the death of her father, rock musician Ozzy Osbourne.

Kelly Osbourne At Mighty Hoopla

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Osbourne attended London's Mighty Hoopla on Sunday wearing a blue dress and black platform shoes. She completed her look with a slicked-back hairstyle.

Witnesses described her as active and upbeat throughout the event. She joined the band Scissor Sisters on stage, while her three-year-old son Sidney was also present and was seen dancing during the festivities.

Her recent public appearance stood in contrast to concerns raised during her other outings. According to a friend who spoke to the Daily Mail, Osbourne appeared to be in a much better place.

'She's such a good mum. She looks amazing and this is such a beautiful opportunity to prove the haters wrong,' the friend said. 'She was going through grief with her dad passing away and people were so awful to her. She just needed time to settle back into her life again. She is looking so good and healthy.'

The comments come as public scrutiny of Osbourne's appearance has intensified in recent months.

How Kelly Osbourne's 'Skeletal' Look Went Viral

Osbourne's dramatic weight loss has drawn concern and criticism from fans and commentators alike.

A recent appearance at a Louis Vuitton event prompted renewed discussion online, with some social media users expressing worries about her health. She was so thin at the event that some described her form as 'skeletal'.

It wasn't the first time critics shared their thoughts about her frame. Osbourne also became a frequent topic of conversation when she attended this year's BRIT Awards. She looked so frail due to her slim body that many said she looked 'unwell', sparking health concerns.

The conversation intensified following her Met Gala fashion preview appearance. Some online commenters claimed her legs looked 'like pencils', while others wrote that she 'looks like a walking corpse'.

Images from those appearances circulated widely online, fuelling speculation about her wellbeing and reigniting debates about celebrity body image. The attention also led to broader discussions about the pressures public figures face when undergoing visible physical changes.

This is the stuff of nightmares pic.twitter.com/lMaMYa649i — Cassandra MacDonald (@CassandraRules) May 2, 2026

'My Dad Just Died': Kelly On Grief And Weight Loss

Osbourne has directly addressed the public discussion surrounding her appearance, linking much of her recent weight loss to grief following the death of her father. In a since-deleted video, she responded to criticism and comments questioning her health.

'To the people who keep thinking they're being funny and mean by writing comments like "Are you ill," or "Get off Ozempic, you don't look right." My dad just died, and I'm doing the best that I can, and the only thing I have to live for right now is my family,' she said.

The television personality has also openly shared moments from her grieving process. In March, she documented a visit to her father's grave, posting a photograph of the burial site decorated with flowers. She also shared an image of a large floral arrangement beside a lake that read 'Ozzy f*****g Osbourne', alongside the caption, 'Spent some time with daddy.'

The posts provided followers with a glimpse into the personal loss Kelly Osbourne has been navigating away from the spotlight.