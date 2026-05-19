Demi Moore's appearance at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival drew concern online on Monday 18 May, after some viewers described her red carpet look as 'skeletal' and 'very unhealthy'. The 63 year old actor stepped out in Gucci and was quickly the focus of intense reaction across social media.

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The scrutiny came after several days of attention around Moore at Cannes, where she is serving on this year's competition jury. The G.I. Jane and The Substance star, a first time juror at the festival, has worn a series of high fashion looks that have been widely photographed and picked apart online. While her outfits have attracted praise, some comments have shifted towards her slim frame, prompting a familiar discussion about body image, celebrity and where concern turns into speculation.

Gucci Look Divides Fans

At Monday's premiere of Fjord, Moore arrived in a dramatic asymmetrical Gucci ensemble that had been shown days earlier at the Gucci Resort 2027 presentation in New York. The one shouldered feathered top wrapped across her torso and flowed into a long train, worn over satin trousers. She completed the look with a statement choker and large round black sunglasses.

Her hair was worn long, straight and glossy, parted down the middle, while her make up remained soft with a pale pink lip. Fashion commentators online praised the bold styling, but many of the strongest reactions focused on Moore's thinness rather than the outfit itself.

Demi Moore was oozing glamour in fresh off the runway Gucci Cruise 2027 while attending the "Fjord" screening during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France 🖤#Cannes79 #Cannes2026 #CannesFilmFestival #DemiMoore pic.twitter.com/jFXXS2QUdn — Mr. Quijada (@UnaiQuijada) May 19, 2026

Under images and clips circulating on social media, some users were blunt. 'Is she melting?' one wrote. Another said it was 'her best outfit yet' because it 'covers up her skeletal body'. A third described her as 'very unhealthy', adding, 'It's sad and yet she's so beautiful'.

Those remarks followed similar reaction earlier in the festival. On 12 May, Moore attended the opening ceremony in a sculpted strapless Jacquemus gown in metallic silver, with a peplum bodice and mermaid skirt. The look was posted by her stylist, Brad Goreski, on Instagram, and while many followers focused on the dress, others turned their attention to her physique.

One commenter wrote: 'I've been a big fan of yours for years, Demi, and I say with the utmost compassion that I hope you take care of your health. A lot of people care about you'.

Cannes Keeps The Spotlight On

Moore's role at Cannes this year has put her under near constant scrutiny. She is part of a high profile jury that includes Ruth Negga, Stellan Skarsgård and filmmaker Chloé Zhao, a position that keeps her in front of cameras from morning photocalls to evening premieres.

Speaking to Deadline on 12 May, Moore said she was surprised to be asked to join the jury. 'My first thought is 'Me?'' she said. She described a previous Cannes visit as a 'beautiful experience' and said the chance to be 'surrounded by cinema and the love of cinema' was 'a joy'.

She added that she felt 'tremendously honoured and super excited' and 'like a little kid playing a grown up'.

That upbeat tone contrasts with the online narrative building around her appearance. Moore has not publicly addressed the health speculation, and neither her representatives nor festival organisers have commented on the claims.

There is no verified information about her health in the public domain, and nothing to support the theories circulating in comment sections. Some reactions appear to be genuine concern from long time fans, while others are clearly more mocking and intrusive.

For now, the only confirmed reality is that Moore continues to appear on the Riviera in carefully styled designer looks, posing with fellow jurors and moving through the festival with ease. Whether she chooses to respond to the chatter remains unclear.