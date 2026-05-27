South Korean actress Kim Ji-won has become the subject of widespread online discussion after recent public appearances prompted concern from some fans about her appearance. The Queen of Tears star drew attention following appearances at a luxury jewellery event in Milan and in a recent interview with Elle Korea, where social media users commented on what they described as a noticeably slimmer look.

Clips and photos from the events quickly spread across TikTok, X and Korean online forums including Nate, with some viewers saying the actress appeared unusually thin or 'unrecognisable' compared with previous appearances. Others defended the actress and argued that lighting, makeup, camera angles and high-definition video may have exaggerated changes in her appearance.

No health issues involving Kim Ji-won have been publicly confirmed. However, the renewed discussion has also resurfaced past comments made by the actress about maintaining a strict diet while filming the hit 2024 drama Queen of Tears.

Fans React To New Photos And Interview Clips

The online discussion intensified after Vogue Hong Kong shared footage of Kim Ji-won attending a BVLGARI jewellery event in Milan earlier this year. Wearing a deep-blue evening gown, the actress became the focus of online conversation as viewers commented on her slim frame and sharper facial features.

Actress Kim Jiwon for Marie Claire Korea Behind the Scene as a Brand Ambassador of Bvlgari!🤎



Here is a moving Eastern painting…

We’re revealing behind-the-scenes footage from the shoot featuring Bvlgari and actress Kim Ji Won. Swipe through now to see the lovely moments that… pic.twitter.com/XG40aCXnkB — ᧁ🪽 (@kim_gwnii) May 26, 2026

Korean media outlet Maeil Business included viewers saying they were 'worried about her health' and describing the actress as 'so thin it's heartbreaking'.

Attention increased again after clips from an Elle Korea interview circulated online in May. Some social media users compared the footage to older appearances from dramas including Queen of Tears and The Heirs, with some speculating about weight loss or possible cosmetic procedures.

Several viral TikTok posts also claimed the actress appeared 'unrecognisable', while others suggested the discussion had become overly invasive and speculative.

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Kim Ji-won has not publicly addressed the online discussion surrounding her appearance.

Past Diet Comments Resurface Online

As the debate continued online, fans also began resharing older interviews in which Kim Ji-won discussed maintaining a strict diet while preparing for Queen of Tears. According to comments, the actress previously explained that she carefully managed her weight for around a year because of the fashion styling required for the role.

'Because of the nature of the role, I had to wear a wide variety of outfits, so I watched my figure for about a year,' she said, adding that she had even stopped eating lunch during that period.

The comments led some fans online to express concern about the pressure placed on actors within South Korea's entertainment industry to maintain specific beauty standards. Others argued that public reaction to celebrity appearances can quickly become amplified online, particularly when photos and videos are repeatedly reposted across multiple platforms.

Discussion Surrounding Beauty Standards Continues

The online reaction surrounding Kim Ji-won has also renewed wider discussion about appearance standards within the South Korean entertainment industry and the intense scrutiny faced by celebrities online.

Kim Ji-won is currently preparing for her upcoming SBS drama Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia, which is expected to air later this year. Despite continued speculation online, no verified evidence has emerged suggesting the actress is experiencing health complications connected to her recent appearance.