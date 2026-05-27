South Korean actress Kim Ji-Won has stunned the entertainment world with a drastic physical transformation.

'The Queen of Tears' star's sharp facial features and significantly slimmer jawline led to immediate internet speculation. Some online commentators went as far as to describe her face as looking altered or structurally 'disfigured' compared to her previous appearance.

The dramatic aesthetic shift left many onlookers struggling to recognise the normally vibrant star. Netizens couldn't help but notice it after Kim's recent interview for Elle Korea.

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What Fans Had to Say

Fans are buzzing globally about Kim's rapid physical change. Online platforms are filled with side-by-side comparison photos with a number of supporters expressing concerns over the K-Drama actress' health. Some fans defended the actress by blaming harsh camera angles and heavy makeup.

Others, meanwhile, argued that the intense scrutiny reflects the toxic beauty standards of the Korean entertainment industry. The debate continues to trend across various entertainment forums.

'She just lost weight and the camera angle but still she's beautiful,' one TikTok user commented.

'Literally just the makeup and the filter on the vid,' a fan said.

'Why disfigured? why so harsh? 😔 😔 she is not,... she is beautiful.!! 💗,' another user reacted.

'She lost weight🥺 still pretty... I just hope her health is doing okayy,' one user stated.

There are also those who have been closely comparing her appearance at a recent high-end Bvlgari jewelry event to her feature in Elle Korea's May issue. At the luxury brand's showcase, Kim stunned onlookers in an elegant, low-cut gown, noticeably emphasising her slimmed-down frame and sharp collarbones.

The fans who praised her sophisticated aura at the Bvlgari event are now confused. They are baffled about what Kim did or if something astronomical happened these past few days. Ultimately, most of them preferred Kim's look at the said function than in her latest appearance.

'She looked good in the latest bvulgari event,' a meticulous fan remarked.

'Its because of the make up, she looks so beautiful at the recent bulgari event she attended,' another fan said.

Kim Ji Won Didn't Do Anything

South Korean actresses frequently undergo strict physical preparation for new roles. This often raises health concerns regarding the sustainability of such rapid physical changes.

Industry insiders suggest the transformation is the result of rigorous dieting rather than invasive surgery. Experts note that extreme weight loss can drastically alter facial volume. This often mimics the effects of a facelift or jaw contouring. Rumours regarding minor cosmetic procedures like jaw Botox or fillers have also surfaced. However, no official medical procedures have been confirmed by her agency.

Despite the public anxiety surrounding her health, Kim Ji-won remains highly active in the industry. She is currently preparing for her highly anticipated return to television. She will star in the upcoming SBS drama Doctor X: Era of the White Mafia.

The project is a gritty medical noir series where she portrays Gye Su-jeong, a brilliant doctor fighting a corrupt medical establishment. Her demanding new role is believed to be the primary reason behind her strict physical conditioning.