Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson's split has come as a surprise to many, given that the couple only got engaged around seven months ago and share a young son together.

Reports of the split prompted concern among fans, but a source has since claimed that the public need not worry too much. The couple's decision to step back from the relationship is not meant to be permanent.

Temporary Break for Health and Healing

A video circulating online reveals that Osbourne and Wilson mutually agreed to take a break from their relationship, with Wilson reportedly wanting Osbourne to focus on her health first. Once things settle, the couple reportedly plans to find their way back to each other.

An insider said Wilson was determined not to let the temporary separation become something more damaging. 'Sid realised the relationship was on the back burner, and now is the time for her to focus on getting healthy, being the best mom she can be — and he will support her when he is needed,' the source said.

Kelly Osbourne & Sid Wilson Split May Not Be Permanent, Says Insider #kellyosbourne #sidwilson pic.twitter.com/ZannxLwBWt — Metalhead Zone (@metalheadzone1) March 28, 2026

Read more Why Did Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson Split? Couple Reportedly 'Separated' After Decades Of Friendship Why Did Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson Split? Couple Reportedly 'Separated' After Decades Of Friendship

Kelly Osbourne's Health and Grief

Since the death of her father, Ozzy Osbourne, Kelly has lost a considerable amount of weight, leading some to say she looks unrecognisable. The public commentary on her appearance eventually prompted her to release a statement asking people to stop body-shaming her.

She had spoken candidly about the pressure even shortly after Ozzy's passing. 'I'm just here to say, "What do you expect from me? What do you expect me to look like right now?" The fact that I'm getting out of bed and facing my life and trying to be more than enough, I should be commended for that,' she said.

A separate source described Osbourne as being in a particularly difficult emotional period, with grief, motherhood, and family responsibility all weighing on her at once. 'It's been very emotional for her. She's had a lot going on. Ozzy's death still affects her deeply. She's very focused on being there for her mum right now. They're incredibly close, and that's been her priority,' the source said. Her priority, alongside caring for her son, has been supporting her mum, Sharon Osbourne, who lost her husband of over four decades.

Relationship Timeline

Osbourne and Wilson first crossed paths in 1999 when Slipknot joined Ozzfest, the touring festival created by her parents. The two remained close friends for over two decades before going public with their relationship in 2022. Shortly after, Osbourne announced she was expecting Wilson's child. By 2024, the couple made their red-carpet debut together at the Grammy Awards, and in 2025, Wilson proposed backstage at what would turn out to be Ozzy's final Black Sabbath concert.

Ozzy's Hilarious Reaction to Engagement

Osbourne's parents were both present for the backstage proposal. Ozzy's response became a moment of its own. He initially joked that Wilson could not marry his only daughter, but upon seeing the size of the engagement ring, he was spotted grinning from ear to ear. The moment was captured on video and remains one of the last joyful family memories before his passing weeks later.