Taylor Swift is finalising the guest list for her July wedding to NFL star Travis Kelce in the US, and according to the Daily Mail, the "Bad Blood" singer is quietly leaving some once‑close friends off the list, with Karlie Kloss and Blake Lively among the big names reportedly unlikely to receive an invitation.

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The news came after months of speculation over Taylor Swift's next chapter, both personally and professionally, as she prepares to marry Kelce on 3 July at the age of 36. For fans who have followed her friendships as closely as her chart positions, the whispers around who might not be there are almost as gripping as the ceremony itself.

Behind the scenes, insiders say Swift has been combing through names with unusual care, treating the guest list as a kind of emotional inventory of who still counts.

A source told the Daily Mail that Swift has 'meticulously' worked through every invite, determined that the people present on the day are those she hopes 'will remain in her life forever.' The same source said she wants to be surrounded only by those who can 'genuinely share the love and meaning of the day,' acknowledging that 'over time, some of her friendships have become strained for various reasons.'

Taylor Swift And Karlie Kloss: From Best Friends To A Silent Rift

For context, the reported exclusion of Karlie Kloss caps what has long looked like a quiet but decisive fall‑out. Taylor Swift and Kloss became inseparable around 2013, appearing together in music videos, packing out concert VIP areas and sharing cosy snapshots from Swift's home. For a stretch, they were held up as the defining celebrity best friends of the decade.

By 2018, the public script had changed. Kloss married investor Joshua Kushner that year and Swift did not attend, reportedly citing work commitments. It raised eyebrows at the time, not least because Kloss' then‑manager Scooter Braun was present at the wedding. Any lingering doubts about tension were largely erased in June 2019, when Braun acquired Swift's early master recordings in a deal that she later said left her feeling 'grossed out.'

if i had a nickel for every time taylor swift ate out at karlie kloss’ building for her wedding anniversaries i’d have two nickels pic.twitter.com/y7xIjngKqN — abovethetrees (@herglasscloset) June 21, 2025

In a Tumblr post that year, Swift accused Braun of having 'stripped me of my life's work, that I wasn't given an opportunity to buy,' adding: 'Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it.' Against that backdrop, Kloss' ongoing professional ties to Braun were always going to be difficult to ignore.

ten years ago today, while attending the 2016 met gala, taylor swift and karlie kloss hit the dance floor with one another



may 2, 2016 pic.twitter.com/ZLfXJklYrN — gaylor throwbacks (@throwbackgaylor) May 2, 2026

According to the Daily Mail's source, Swift came to believe 'that the trust in the friendship' with Kloss had been 'broken.' The insider claimed the singer ultimately felt that 'Karlie's intentions were not as genuine as she once thought, and that the friendship became more about proximity to Taylor's fame than a real bond.' The same source said Swift has since chosen 'to distance herself,' with no serious attempt at reconciliation.

twelve years ago today, taylor swift and karlie kloss arriving at taylor’s apartment for the night



april 14, 2014 pic.twitter.com/jiKoB91vZn — gaylor throwbacks (@throwbackgaylor) April 14, 2026

Representatives for both Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss did not respond to requests for comment, leaving all of this firmly in the realm of unnamed‑source territory. Nothing has been publicly confirmed by either woman, so the claims about their current relationship status should be treated with a degree of caution.

Karlie Kloss was brought to the VIP section at last night’s #ErasTour show and spotted recording some of Taylor Swift’s performances and singing along, an eyewitness tells @etnow. pic.twitter.com/OcRlBcYfkE — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 10, 2023

Blake Lively's Reported Fallout With Taylor Swift

If Kloss represents a years‑long cooling, the situation around Blake Lively appears more recent and more entangled. Another source claims the Gossip Girl star, 38, is also unlikely to be at Taylor Swift's wedding, despite years of public affection and mutual support.

New text messages from Taylor Swift have been unsealed in the court battle between Blake Lively and her "It Ends With Us" co-star and director Justin Baldoni.



The biggest bombsehell? Swift allegedly calls Baldoni a "b****."



CBS News' Shanelle Kaul has more details. pic.twitter.com/gtmOqp0HSa — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 22, 2026

For starters, Swift was drawn into Lively's legal battle with It Ends With Us co‑star Justin Baldoni. In unsealed court documents, Lively is said to have described Swift as one of her 'dragons' in text messages to Baldoni, whom she accused of sexual harassment, creating a hostile work environment and retaliating against her. A source previously told Page Six that Swift came to feel 'used' by Lively through that process, while another unnamed insider claimed last summer that the friendship was 'beyond repair.'

Taylor hip bumping Blake Lively after she spotted Travis looking at her pic.twitter.com/PeTXavvTH4 — Taylor Swift Fan Archive (@Taylors_Archive) February 18, 2026

In December 2024, Lively reportedly addressed the rift directly in a text message to Swift, according to those same documents. 'Hey, just checking in. I have no reason to ask, but I donno, I've been feeling like I should... is everything ok? I felt like a bad friend lately because [I] was such a sad sack who only talked about my own s–t for months,' she allegedly wrote. After about an hour, Swift replied: 'No you're not wrong, but it's also not a big deal.'

Taylor Swift is here with Ice Spice and Blake Lively! #SBLVIII pic.twitter.com/0x4XIDRupW — NFL (@NFL) February 11, 2024

On paper, that is hardly a dramatic showdown. In context, it reads more like the wary politeness of two people quietly drifting apart, and perhaps knowing it. Again, neither woman has publicly commented on the reported messages, nor on the suggestion Lively will not be at the wedding, so all such claims rest on leaked documents and anonymous briefings rather than direct confirmation.

Blake Lively submitting 800 exhibits & includes a Taylor Swift cookie recipe, photos with Taylor & praise for Ryan Reynolds as a father?!



What does ANY of that have to do with retaliation case? This isn’t evidence, it’s distraction. She’s dragging her dragon Taylor in 4 clout.👀 pic.twitter.com/uoA8ZnixMc — Hanz (@fashionistaera) April 11, 2026

What is clear is that Taylor Swift is not short of other famous names to fill the pews. The guest list has not been made public, but long‑time friends such as Selena Gomez and Lena Dunham are widely expected to be invited. With Swift and Kelce both 36 and at the peak of their respective careers, the marriage is likely to be framed by supporters as a moment of stability after years of turmoil, both romantic and professional.

For now, though, the more intriguing story lies in the blank spaces on that list, the friendships that once defined Taylor Swift's public image and now exist, if at all, offstage and off‑camera.

A judge has ruled that Blake Lively must turn over her relevant texts with Taylor Swift to Justin Baldoni's legal team. pic.twitter.com/aqCd5mfAmI — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 19, 2025

IBTimes UK has reached out to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's reps for comments.