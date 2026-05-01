Kelly Osbourne seems to be in a happier and healthier state months after internet sleuths criticised her appearance. The British personality has also been accused of taking Ozempic due to her drastic weight loss.

Osbourne lost her dad, Ozzy Osbourne, last July, so she is still grieving his passing. Earlier this year, her split from Sid Wilson was also made public. These major life events may have contributed to the reality TV star's weight loss, but her recent Instagram Story shows that she has gained a considerable amount of weight.

Shocking Look at the BRIT Awards

Kelly Osbourne’s Face at the 2026 Brit Awards Left Fans Wondering If Photos Were Edited https://t.co/28rVgOSdCV via @US CheetSheet #KellyOsbourne pic.twitter.com/A9VqOsOwkK — Paul (@paulsmindpalace) March 9, 2026

When Osbourne stepped out for the BRIT Awards earlier this year, some users online couldn't help but notice how thin she looked. In fact, some critics were so cruel to Osbourne to the point that they described her as having a 'skeletal' or 'thin' appearance. Photos of Osbourne also circulated online, and they showed that she was skin and bones. Others also accused her of having manly hands.

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The criticisms became so dire that Osbourne was forced to defend herself in public. In a now-deleted post, she reminded the critics that her dad just died, and she's doing the best that she can. So, to be accused of being on Ozempic or to be questioned if she was ill because of the way she looked did not sit well with her.

Kelly Osbourne Hangs Out With Her Son

But on Friday, Osbourne shared an adorable video of herself with her son, Sidney. The mother and son duo are hanging out on the grass, laughing and smiling while looking at the camera. At first glance, it's easy to notice how different Osbourne's face looks. She seems to have gained some weight and no longer looks 'skeletal' as she was described before.

Is Kelly Osbourne Dating Again?

It also seems that the past couple of weeks have been better for the Celebrity Big Brother UK star. There are rumours that she is seeing someone new -- Kiinicki, 37, a non-binary hairdresser. Just days after Osbourne and Wilson's split was announced, the former started posting photos with Kiinicki, sparking speculations that they could be dating.

An insider also claimed that Osbourne and Kiinicki attended a party weeks earlier, and the two were all over each other. The duo also has matching tattoos. Osbourne has not confirmed the real status of her relationship with Kiinicki.

At some point, Osbourne was also linked to Miles Langford. Last month, the two were photographed hanging out for tea together with Osbourne's son. Sharon Osbourne's daughter also posted a loved-up photo with Sidney and Langford, with fans commenting that they looked like a happy family in the snap.

Engagement Cancelled

Osbourne and Wilson decided to call off their engagement weeks before the news made headlines. Sources revealed that the exes faced a ton of challenges in their relationship before ultimately ending things. One of the issues that the exes face had to do with Osbourne's personal struggles. Since she was still grieving the death of her dad, Osbourne struggled to handle the other aspects of her life with ease.

Following their split, Osbourne and Wilson are committed to co-parenting their son. The exes only want what's best for Sidney.