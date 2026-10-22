Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West have taken their Halloween transformations in opposite directions this year, with the reality star recreating her teenager's gothic-inspired look before North turned herself into reality television personality Natalie Nunn.

The mother-daughter costume exchange attracted attention on social media after Kardashian shared her transformation on Instagram on October 20, followed by North's elaborate Natalie Nunn costume on TikTok the next day.

While Kardashian's outfit celebrated her daughter's emerging personal style, North's look featured an exaggerated version of Nunn's recognisable chin, making the costume particularly distinctive.

Kim Kardashian Transforms Into Daughter North West

Kardashian unveiled her Halloween look in an Instagram carousel captioned 'Halloween 2026'. Rather than choosing a fictional character or past celebrity, the SKIMS founder drew inspiration from her own daughter, recreating the aesthetic North has developed alongside her growing music career.

The look included a long turquoise-blue wig, dramatic false eyelashes, gothic-inspired makeup and faux facial piercings. Kardashian also wore a black T-shirt featuring artwork associated with North's debut EP, 'N0rth4evr', layered over a black-and-white striped top.

Chunky chains, spiked accessories, a skull-and-crossbones necklace and elaborate nail art completed the transformation. Kardashian even copied North's distinctive pose of holding one hand over her mouth, making the resemblance more convincing.

The costume reflected the teenager's increasingly recognisable style, which combines colourful hair, dark clothing, statement jewellery and alternative makeup. Kardashian's attention to detail prompted amused reactions from relatives and followers who initially found the likeness striking.

North West Goes Full Natalie Nunn for Halloween

North followed her mother's transformation with a costume of her own, dressing as Natalie Nunn, the reality television star known for appearing in 'Bad Girls Club' and the 'Baddies' franchise.

On Wednesday, 21 October, the 13-year-old shared a series of TikTok videos showing off the transformation. The costume's most noticeable feature was an exaggerated version of Nunn's prominent chin, a physical feature widely discussed in online pop culture.

North leaned into the resemblance, using makeup and styling to recreate Nunn's appearance. In one video, she even compared her costume directly to the reality star.

The detailed transformation quickly attracted attention online, with social media users reacting to the bold choice and the effort North put into capturing the reference.

Why Did North West Choose Natalie Nunn?

North's choice stood out because it referenced a recognisable reality television personality rather than a conventional Halloween character.

Nunn rose to prominence on Bad Girls Club before becoming associated with 'Baddies', a reality franchise that has sparked considerable discussion on social media. Her distinctive appearance and online presence have also made her a frequent subject of memes and commentary.

Kim Kardashian and North West's Halloween Tradition

The pair's latest costumes continue the Kardashian-Jenner family's tradition of creative Halloween looks. Kardashian and North have previously coordinated outfits, including dressing as Cher Horowitz and Dionne Davenport from 'Clueless' in 2023.

Their 2026 costumes took a different approach, with Kardashian becoming her daughter before North transformed into a separate reality television personality. The close timing of the posts gave the two looks an unexpected connection, with both mother and daughter using detailed styling to embody someone else.

Kardashian's recreation also came amid continued public interest in North's evolving aesthetic. The teenager's blue hair, gothic accessories, and facial jewellery have sparked online debate, while Kardashian has previously defended her daughter's right to experiment with fashion while maintaining parental boundaries.

The facial piercings featured in North's looks have been described as faux accessories, not evidence that she has permanent piercings.

Halloween 2026: A Family Affair on Social Media

With Kardashian's transformation shared on Instagram and North's costume revealed on TikTok, the pair once again turned Halloween into a social media event.

As Halloween approaches, the Kardashian-Jenner family's elaborate transformations are likely to remain a talking point among fans. This year's mother-daughter exchange has already delivered two distinctive looks, with North's Natalie Nunn costume providing an especially unexpected twist.