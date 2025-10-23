Kim Kardashian has disclosed that doctors found a small brain aneurysm during a routine MRI scan, a discovery she emotionally linked to the strain of her high-profile divorce from Kanye West.

The revelation came during the season 7 premiere of The Kardashians on 22 October 2025, leaving fans alarmed yet sympathetic toward the 45-year-old star.

The 45-year-old reality star broke down in tears as she shared the news with her family, attributing the condition to stress stemming from her high-profile divorce from rapper Kanye West.

Kardashian, who shares four children with West, said the diagnosis left her shaken and emotional. She told her sister Kourtney there was a little aneurysm during the episode, adding that doctors had linked the condition to prolonged stress.

Stress and Health: A Dangerous Link

Medical experts have long warned that chronic stress can contribute to severe health conditions, including aneurysms.

According to the NHS UK, a brain aneurysm is 'a swelling in a blood vessel in your brain,' which, 'when burst, can cause a bleed on your brain,' and may result in life-threatening bleeding.

In Kardashian's case, the aneurysm was detected early and has not ruptured. Nonetheless, the diagnosis has raised awareness about the toll emotional strain can take on physical health. During the episode, Kardashian said her stress levels had been exacerbated by the need to protect her children from public scrutiny and her ex-husband's erratic behaviour.

Kim Kardashian said she feels increasingly stressed, attributing it in part to the responsibility of protecting her children—North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm—whom she shares with Kanye West.

Divorce Fallout and Public Pressure

Kardashian and West were married from 2014 until their divorce was finalised in 2021. Since then, West, who now goes by Ye, has made headlines for controversial statements and unpredictable behaviour. Kardashian has often found herself at the centre of media storms, trying to shield her children while maintaining her public image.

In the latest episode, she opened up about the emotional challenges of co-parenting in the public eye, saying she often feels responsible for shielding her children from ongoing drama and tension.

Not a Death Sentence, But a Wake-Up Call

Despite the gravity of the diagnosis, Kardashian is not dying. The aneurysm was described as small and manageable, and she is receiving medical care. However, the incident has served as a wake-up call for the star, prompting her to reassess her lifestyle and stress management.

Sources close to Kardashian say she is now prioritising her health and well-being, including taking time away from high-pressure projects and focusing on her children. The episode also showed her undergoing an MRI scan, a rare moment of vulnerability for a celebrity often seen as polished and composed.

Public Reaction and Support

Fans have flooded social media with messages of support, praising Kardashian for her openness and courage. Mental health advocates have also commended her for shedding light on the connection between emotional stress and physical illness.

The episode has sparked broader conversations about the pressures public figures face, especially women navigating divorce, motherhood, and media scrutiny. Kardashian's candidness may help destigmatise discussions around health and stress, encouraging others to seek help and prioritise self-care.

Looking Ahead

Kardashian has not announced any changes to her professional commitments, but insiders suggest she may scale back certain appearances to focus on recovery. Her role in the upcoming FX series All's Fair is still on track, though filming schedules may be adjusted.

As she continues to navigate life post-divorce, Kardashian's experience serves as a powerful reminder of the hidden costs of fame and emotional strain. While she is not in immediate danger, the diagnosis underscores the importance of mental and physical health, even for those living in the spotlight.