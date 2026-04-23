Kim Kardashian is allegedly facing fresh tension in Los Angeles after insiders claimed that ex-husband Kanye West is demanding a face-to-face meeting with her new boyfriend, Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton, as the couple's relationship moves further into the public eye.

The National Enquirer reported that West wants a formal sit-down with Hamilton because the British racer has been spending time with the former couple's four children. For those who are unaware, Kim Kardashian and West share North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, and any new adult in that close family circle has long been a sensitive point in their post-divorce set-up. According to the tabloid's account, West now believes the situation has gone far beyond what he once dismissed as a casual fling.

😍 EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian & Lewis Hamilton show PDA during a Malibu beach day! pic.twitter.com/TKfppErGnt — TMZ (@TMZ) April 21, 2026

Kardashian and West finalised their divorce in 2022 after a long and highly public split. The collapse of their marriage played out across social media, court documents, and episodes of The Kardashians, leaving little doubt about how strained things had become.

Since then, Kardashian has been linked to several high-profile men, but her romance with Hamilton, a seven-time world champion and one of sport's most recognisable figures, has drawn unusually intense scrutiny.

Read more Kanye West Labelled 'Absentee Dad' After Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Take Tokyo by Storm with Kids Kanye West Labelled 'Absentee Dad' After Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Take Tokyo by Storm with Kids

Kim Kardashian Said To Be Shielding Lewis Hamilton From Kanye West

According to the National Enquirer, West has framed his demand to meet Hamilton as a straightforward co-parenting issue, insisting he wants to talk to 'the man his four children are spending time with'. On paper, that sounds like the sort of conversation many separated parents attempt to have when a new partner appears on the scene.

Kardashian, though, is said to see that idea very differently. 'She definitely doesn't want Kanye anywhere near this relationship yet,' one insider told the outlet. 'She's worried he'll mess it up.'

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton enjoy kiss on romantic surf pic.twitter.com/c42dAkiEkf — The Sun (@TheSun) April 21, 2026

Those around her reportedly believe that letting West into the picture too early could destabilise something that is still finding its rhythm. Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have only recently gone public, and sources say she is being deliberately cautious. One tipster suggested she is 'dragging her heels' on any response to West's request, effectively stalling a confrontation in the hope that the new relationship can find its footing first.

Another insider, quoted by the Enquirer, put it more bluntly, saying: 'Bringing Kanye into it right away could complicate everything. You just don't know what he might say or do.'

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian at Nobu. pic.twitter.com/poKatlefsi — deni (@fiagirly) April 20, 2026

Kim Kardashian Romance With Lewis Hamilton 'More Than A Fling'

The same report claims West initially dismissed Kardashian's involvement with Hamilton as short-term. He is said to have assumed that the 41-year-old driver would quickly move on. According to one source, that assumption has now been punctured.

'It's now becoming very apparent that they're well on their way to being a whole lot more than that,' the insider told the outlet, describing a relationship that appears to be deepening rather than fading into the background.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's Beach Date Photos 'Display a Showmance, Not a Romance,' Body Language Expert Claims: 'It's a Fake Scene' https://t.co/RtJdCx9FyS pic.twitter.com/PdtaeaX3yS — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) April 23, 2026

The informant points to a recent trip to Japan as evidence of that shift. To recall, Hamilton joined Kardashian, 45, and three of her younger children, Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 6, on their Spring Break holiday in Tokyo ahead of his Japan Grand Prix commitments. For a mother as protective of her image as Kardashian, inviting a partner on a family getaway is rarely treated as a casual step.

West, who also shares 12-year-old daughter North with Kardashian, is described by the source as 'vowing to put a stop to it' but, in the same breath, the insider dismisses talk of legal manoeuvres as bluster.

Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton Enjoy Arizona Getaway As Relationship Heats Up https://t.co/7Ib8cQ3Nuv pic.twitter.com/h7Pe5hG6Op — TMZ (@TMZ) March 1, 2026

'As usual, it's ultimately a load of hot air,' the tipster claimed, insisting that 'Kim's done nothing wrong' and that 'the kids already love Lewis. They're super excited to see their mom dating someone who's so cool and talented.'

Kanye West's Anger Rumoured To Be Spilling Into His Marriage

The reported fallout does not stop at Kardashian's front door. The same source goes further, claiming that West's response to the relationship is causing friction with his current wife, Bianca Censori.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton made a low-key link-up in the desert at Coachella.



See more: https://t.co/3LyGQREaHn pic.twitter.com/BX8jw6dft2 — TMZ (@TMZ) April 13, 2026

'What Kanye doesn't seem to grasp is that all his ranting and raving only makes the situation worse for him,' the insider said. 'He comes across as this weak, angry man, and suffice to say, it's a massive turn-off for Bianca, who's been one step away from packing her bags now for longer than anyone can remember.' The source added that 'this latest childish tantrum by Kanye may well push her over the edge.'

Up to this writing, there is no independent confirmation that Censori is considering leaving, nor that any meeting between West and Hamilton has actually been arranged or formally requested outside what anonymous sources allege. Representatives for Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Lewis Hamilton, and Bianca Censori have not publicly commented on the specific claims outlined in the National Enquirer report.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton go rug shopping in L.A. 😍



See the pics: https://t.co/rZmCyBR4zp pic.twitter.com/gSPr6BnAFv — TMZ (@TMZ) April 15, 2026

With no on-the-record statements and all key details resting on unnamed insiders, nothing in this account is verified, so the allegations should be taken with a grain of salt.