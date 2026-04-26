Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton were photographed shopping together in Los Angeles in recent weeks, fuelling fresh claims that the celebrity pairing are dating — but multiple industry sources insist the Kardashian–Hamilton romance is a carefully choreographed publicity exercise rather than a love story. The pair, worth a reported £1.6 billion between them, have been repeatedly 'spotted' at high-profile venues since January, almost always by the same photo agency.

Rumours about Kardashian and Hamilton first flared earlier this year, after they were linked to a stay at the ultra‑exclusive Estelle Manor members' club in the Cotswolds. Since then, the narrative of an unlikely jet‑set couple has unfolded in a series of strategically cinematic moments: a discreet hotel arrival in Paris, a stroll through Tokyo, sun‑kissed surfing in Malibu. At every stage, the pictures have done most of the talking.

How Kardashian–Hamilton 'Showmance' Took Shape

The latest talking point was the pair's low‑key trip to a luxury rug shop in LA, dressed down in oversized jumpers and sunglasses. On the surface, it looked mundane. Behind the scenes, people who work with celebrities for a living saw something else entirely.

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'It's a blatant set‑up,' one industry insider said, arguing that Kardashian and Hamilton know precisely how such scenes will be read. The simple idea of 'Kim and Lewis interiors shopping' quickly invites speculation about them moving in together, extending the life of the story without either of them having to say a word.

That scepticism rests on more than gut instinct. Kardashian herself has admitted on her sister Khloé's podcast that she had barely set foot in a supermarket for 15 years, aside from a staged scene for Keeping Up With the Kardashians. If she wanted a rug, one source remarked, the retailers would come to her house.

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian at Nobu. pic.twitter.com/poKatlefsi — deni (@fiagirly) April 20, 2026

Kardashian's track record backs that up. During nearly a decade of marriage to Kanye West, she largely disappeared from everyday public life unless cameras were invited in. She even told her sisters in 2019 she was constantly looking for places 'where no one will see us.' Hamilton, too, has tended to keep everyday errands off‑limits, despite an on‑off eight‑year relationship with Nicole Scherzinger that played out in public but not in supermarket aisles.

Against that background, the sudden abundance of 'accidental' sightings in the four months since Kim and Lewis were first linked is striking. They have been photographed together around ten times and in each case by the same Los Angeles–based agency, Backgrid.

Within celebrity media circles, Backgrid's name is loaded. It is, according to multiple insiders, an 'open secret' that appearances in its archives often indicate that a star or publicist has tipped off photographers or actively staged the moment. Kardashian is said to have longstanding links to the agency dating back to her early fame‑seeking days. 'If Kim is pictured by them, it's almost always on purpose,' one source claimed, calling the Hamilton pairing 'a textbook showmance.'

Paparazzi Patterns and a Carefully Lit Romance

The pattern extends beyond the car park. Recent shots of Kim and Lewis surfing in Malibu show them running down an almost deserted beach, clinging to each other in the waves, apparently oblivious to a paparazzo metres away. There are no visible security guards, which is unusual given Kardashian has spoken of being 'traumatised' after an armed robbery in Paris nearly a decade ago.

It is also, intriguingly, the first time in four months of publicity that they appear to be kissing, though the blurred images make even that hard to confirm.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton were seen on a beach in Malibu



A young rich black man and all you could settle for is a 50 year old worn out whore. Black men are never beating the allegations pic.twitter.com/KWzF1hzKVr — F1 Wallpaper That Goes Hard🏎🏁 (@F1HardWalls4k) April 23, 2026

The locations themselves tell their own story. Kardashian, who once strategised how not to be seen, has taken Hamilton to some of Los Angeles's most conspicuous haunts. The pair were photographed arriving at Nobu in Malibu, a restaurant famous as much for its clientele as its menu, just down the road from her £23 million beachfront home. They left arm in arm, her in a draped floor‑length skirt, him in a knitted cardigan, and Backgrid was there once again.

The soft launch came earlier, at Coachella. Kardashian posted a photo of herself perched on Hamilton's lap, his tattooed hand — sword and Capricorn symbol — just visible. His face was hidden, but not enough to kill the speculation. On the festival grounds, the two appeared bundled up in balaclava, cap, scarf and sunglasses, yet somehow still ended up walking directly in front of a Backgrid camera during Justin Bieber's set. As one source put it, that kind of 'disguise' is the oldest trick in the book when a celebrity wants to be 'accidentally found out.'

KIM KARDASHIAN AND BOYFRIEND LEWIS HAMILTON MAKING THINGS OFFICIAL AS THEY'RE SPOTTED TOGETHER AT NOBU🤩 pic.twitter.com/bxnhnq9R5A — Pop Tales (@Pop_Tales) April 20, 2026

Their supposed first rendezvous at Estelle Manor in January has its own media footprint. Details of that 'discreet' Cotswolds stay reportedly fetched £15,000 from a tabloid newspaper. Shortly afterwards, Kardashian flew with Hamilton to Paris, where cameras caught them entering a hotel together while she promoted a Skims tie‑in with Nike. A source told People magazine — a title widely seen as receptive to celebrity‑placed stories — that it was a 'romantic meet‑up.'

Then came Tokyo. Hamilton was in Asia to race, fresh from a podium finish at the Chinese Grand Prix, and the pair were seen walking side by side, sending social media into overdrive.

Lewis Hamilton. Ferrari F40. Tokyo. $4 million car doing donuts at midnight.

And then, through the smoke, Kim Kardashian in the passenger seat.

Tokyo Drift Vol. III just broke the internet. pic.twitter.com/leyKJOz11j — its me (@WH0CARESLOL) April 6, 2026

None of this proves that Kardashian and Hamilton are not romantically involved. It does, however, sketch a relationship lived in front of cameras that rarely seem genuinely surprised to see them.

The incentives for a showmance are obvious enough. Hamilton is a seven‑time Formula One world champion and, increasingly, a businessman with an eye on fashion and Hollywood. Kardashian is the self‑made mogul behind Skims, valued at around $5 billion, and has already used partnerships with stars such as Serena Williams to bolt sport onto her brand. Formula One's soaring global profile offers her a new audience. Her global platform, in turn, nudges Hamilton further into the realm of lifestyle and luxury.

One source framed it bluntly. F1 is booming, Kim Kardashian is 'the queen of branding culture,' and Lewis Hamilton is a family friend. Whether they are a couple, co‑conspirators or both is still unproven. What is clear is that every rug shop stroll, every Malibu kiss and every blurry festival frame is part of a story they appear determined to tell on their own terms.