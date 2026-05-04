Speculation that new couple Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are taking their relationship up a new level is circulating across social media. According to reports, the couple, who recently made their relationship debut in a car meet spot in Tokyo, are hunting for a private 'love nest' exclusively for them.

Rumours surrounding Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have intensified, with fresh reports suggesting the high-profile pair may be taking a major step in their relationship - by securing a private 'love nest' away from public scrutiny.

Read more Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Make Romance Instagram Official in Tokyo Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Make Romance Instagram Official in Tokyo

House-Hunting Claims Fuel Speculation

The couple have sparked talk of moving in together after being seen browning home furnishings in Los Angeles, California, hinting at a shared domestic future. Additional reporting indicates insiders believe they are exploring the idea of having a secluded space of their own, rather than relying on hotels, per Heatworld.

A source for National Enquirer revealed, 'They want a place that's just for them. Somewhere they can go where they don't risk having her kids walking in on them,' confirming that the couple is getting ready to share a private place for the two of them.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton enjoy kiss on romantic surf pic.twitter.com/c42dAkiEkf — The Sun (@TheSun) April 21, 2026

According to the source, since the couple are not exactly private individuals and thus tend to get attention more easily, they are opting for the private refuge over tight security. 'Normal couples would just rent a hotel room. But with their level of fame, every time they go to a hotel, it takes a full-scale security sweep equivalent to a presidential visit.'

'It's much easier to have somewhere private and secure ready and waiting for them,' he explained further, emphasising the couple's desire to share their private moments away from the public eye. They have reportedly been scouting for a place in 'Malibu, Beverly Hills and Santa Barbara.'

A Romance Moving Quickly

The alleged property search comes amid a whirlwind romance that has unfolded rapidly early this year. The pair, who have known each other for years, were first linked romantically earlier this year after being spotted together at multiple events and trips across Europe and the United States.

Recent sightings of the couple, including joint appearances in Malibu, London, and Tokyo, have reinforced the perception that their relationship is becoming increasingly serious. They have also been seen travelling together on private jets and attending high-profile events, suggesting a growing closeness despite their demanding schedules.

CASUAL SUNDAY ATTIRE



Lewis Hamilton arrived this morning with a relaxed look, opting for casual wear ahead of race day. He’ll be lining up P6 on the grid alongside his former teammate George Russell. Off-track, there was some speculation around Kim Kardashian making an… pic.twitter.com/i4oYMzmuFg — Kym Illman (@KymIllman) May 3, 2026

In recent reports, the 45-year-old SKIMS co-founder and the 41-year-old 7-time Formula 1 world champion are moving forward in their relationship, going into increasingly serious terms. Kim is said to have intentionally held back early on, allowing Hamilton to take the initiative.

'Things have gotten really serious between them. Kim made a big effort not to come on too strong – she's let Lewis pursue her – she knows he's competitive and loves the thrill of the chase and it's worked a charm,' the source said.

The pair was reportedly spotted cozying up in Coachella together, and have been enjoying a series of private getaways in Los Angeles and beyond, often opting for luxury hotel suites where they can spend uninterrupted time together.

The insider shared, 'They've enjoyed a ton of romantic getaways in LA and out of town. They'll book the fanciest suite they can find and lock themselves up for sexy time, which has been a thrill for Kim because she loves the excitement,'