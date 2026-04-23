Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian's rumoured relationship has been branded a 'showmance, not a romance' after their much-photographed beach date in Malibu, California, with a body language expert claiming the F1 star is 'only posing' with the reality mogul for attention online.

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The news came after a rapid series of public sightings of Hamilton and Kardashian in recent weeks, from being spotted together at Coachella 2026 to sitting side by side at the 2026 Super Bowl. The pair had been quietly linked since February, but Kardashian appeared to confirm the speculation on 16 April when she posted an Instagram photo sitting on the 41‑year‑old driver's lap, his heavily tattooed hands visible even though his face was hidden. For a couple who supposedly wanted to 'keep things under wraps', it has been a conspicuously well-documented start.

Lewis Hamilton 'Posing Like It's A Trophy'

The latest images, taken as Hamilton and Kardashian splashed around in the Malibu surf before drying off with matching towels, have now been forensically picked over by body language specialist Inbaal Honigman.

Speaking on behalf of Casino.org, Honigman argued the Hamilton–Kardashian display was more performance than passion. 'Their body language, facial expressions and the way they relate to one another are not genuine, warm or loving, but casual, friendly and giggly,' she said. 'The pair frolic on the beach like a couple of best friends working together, there is no passion or attraction detected. Framing this as a date is incorrect, this is a fake scene that is created for photos and likes.'

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton spotted at Malibu beach ✨



The way they interacted… so sweet.❤️ pic.twitter.com/poD1cFSSeU — HouseOfVanity (@HouseOfVanity88) April 21, 2026

That last line is fairly brutal. The suggestion is that Hamilton is not a besotted partner but a willing co‑star in a curated moment designed to travel neatly across Instagram and celebrity blogs.

One particular image, which some fans held up as proof that things were heating up, shows Hamilton's hand resting on Kardashian's backside. Honigman was unconvinced. 'Firstly, his hand is resting casually on her bottom. Lewis isn't grabbing Kim's cheek passionately, nor is he stroking it lovingly,' she explained. 'He's simply posing with it like a trophy.'

Kim Kardashian & Lewis Hamilton show PDA during a Malibu beach day. pic.twitter.com/5w4j522KVS — YabaLeftOnline (@yabaleftonline) April 21, 2026

It is a harsh reading of a single pose, though the criticism cuts both ways. The expert described the shot as 'one-sided,' pointing out that Kardashian, 45, was not seen returning the gesture with any equivalent intimacy. The implication is that if there is theatre going on here, it may not be particularly well rehearsed.

What The 'Showmance' Analysis Says About Kim Kardashian And Lewis Hamilton

Honigman did not stop at one snapshot. Looking at the series of beach photographs, she said the more mundane frames were the most revealing. The matching towels moment, which could have come straight from a holiday brochure, was, in her view, a giveaway.

'Each of them is taking the space to dry off alone, without helping each other or checking in with one another,' she said, calling it 'a big tip-off that they're not a couple.' In other words, they might share a stylist but they do not yet appear to share the easy, unconscious intimacy that usually exists between actual partners.

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian enjoying themselves at a beach



He's never winning another championship ever again



But can't blame him though, that ass pic.twitter.com/uzY57LSnPn — 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑺𝒂𝒍𝒕 𝑶𝒇 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑬𝒂𝒓𝒕𝒉 (@Shadaya_Knight) April 21, 2026

Even the hug, traditionally the safest of celebrity PDA moves, did not convince her. She said their interactions did not show 'romance or passion' and were more in line with colleagues feeling comfortable in front of a camera.

Her core criticism of the Hamilton–Kardashian pairing in these scenes comes down to connection. 'They're having fun together, their smiles are genuine and are enjoying each other's company, but if there was no photographer there, they would not be there,' she argued.

She highlighted what she described as a striking lack of mutual focus. 'There's very little eye contact present in any of the photos,' she said. 'The pair are seen side by side, looking in the same direction, not really giving each other their undivided attention. Kim and Lewis are spotted shoulder-to-shoulder like friends or colleagues, not like lovers.'

That does not mean there is definitively no relationship behind the scenes. It means that, based solely on the publicly available imagery, one expert sees choreography rather than chemistry.

Lewis Hamilton and kim kardashian at Malibu beach day 🏖️ ! 👀



Sometimes I just be wondering how Kanye would feel whenever he sees things like this 🥹 pic.twitter.com/srFHomDYky — STARBOY GUCCI🖤🦉🖤 (@Guccistarboi) April 21, 2026

Hamilton and Kardashian have not responded publicly to Honigman's assessment. Their representatives have also not issued any statement challenging or endorsing the 'showmance' label, and there is no independent confirmation of the exact nature of their relationship, so any interpretation of their dynamic should be taken with a grain of salt.

What is clear is that both are highly media‑literate figures who understand the value of a carefully staged photograph. Kardashian has built an empire on visual storytelling. Hamilton, although far more guarded about his private life, is no stranger to managing his image in the glare of global sport.

Whether this is a brief fling, a cleverly mutually beneficial friendship or the awkward early stages of something more serious, the beach pictures have done their job. They kept Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian exactly where modern celebrity lives most comfortably: at the centre of the frame, and very much being talked about.