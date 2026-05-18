Kim Kardashian has sparked a fresh wave of cheating rumours involving her boyfriend, Lewis Hamilton, after a seemingly innocuous studio photo shared by Drake set social media buzzing. The couple, who are still very much together, have once again found themselves at the centre of speculation about the true state of their relationship.

On Sunday, Kardashian's close friend Drake uploaded a snap from inside his studio. Eagle‑eyed netizens immediately noticed three photos of Kardashian's magazine covers on top of Drake's equipment, quickly assuming this could mean the two A‑listers have been seeing each other in secret.

Why Kim Kardashian And Drake Keep Getting Linked

Why is Kim Kardashian in Drake’s latest Instagram story?



Poor Lewis Hamilton 😪🤧 doesn’t know she’s still f*cking him on the side 💔 pic.twitter.com/gwy7xkZdfF — Yeezyrih #BULLYSZN (@Yeeezyrih) May 17, 2026

For many years, Kardashian and Drake have been linked to each other. However, both have vehemently denied any romantic connection between them. During an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the mum of four even accused her ex‑husband, Kanye West, of starting the romance rumours between her and Drake.

Despite the public already knowing that there was never any interest for Kardashian and Drake to date each other, the rapper's recent Instagram Story convinced some viewers otherwise. One netizen indirectly accused Kardashian of cheating on Hamilton, while others alleged that Drake has always been obsessed with the reality TV star.

'Why is Kim Kardashian in Drake's latest Instagram story? Poor Lewis Hamilton doesn't know she's still f****** him on the side,' one person wrote.

Drake is a creep who’s obsessed with certain women be fr — 🍌 (@lmsocurious) May 17, 2026

'Drake is a creep who's obsessed with certain women fr,' another person wrote.

He's a chronic stalker he literally admitted to stlaking Rhianna — Prince swift244 (@LORDFROKU) May 17, 2026

'He's a chronic stalker. He literally admitted to stalking Rihanna,' another person wrote.

Kim takes trips with Drake and goes to his concert lol. This is not one sided. — Yeezyrih #BULLYSZN (@Yeeezyrih) May 17, 2026

'Kim takes trips with Drake and goes to his concert. LOL. This isn't one-sided,' another commented.

Kim Kardashian's Concert Appearances Fuel Speculation

Years earlier, Kardashian was spotted at Drake's concert at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. A video of the reality TV star singing to one of Drake's songs also went viral at the time. However, Kardashian's attendance at Drake's show does not prove that they were once romantically linked. After all, the two have been friends for years.

Around the time of his concert, Drake also released a song called 'Search and Rescue', which included audio of Kardashian from the finale episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In the clip, Kardashian uttered a firm statement during her conversation with her mum, Kris Jenner.

'I didn't come this far just to come this far and not be happy,' Kardashian said.

Is Drake Secretly Dating Anyone Now?

Fans of Drake thought that it was a unique choice of statement to include in his new song. At the time, speculation also became rife that there was something romantic going on between the two. But at the same time, if Kardashian and Drake wanted to be together, they would've already dated each other by now.

The fact that Drake is also single has not helped shut down the rumours. Since the rapper is not publicly seeing anyone, fans believe that it's only a matter of time before he professes his love for Kardashian. However, the reality TV star is happy and in love with her boyfriend, Hamilton, and there's no proof that she ever cheated on him with Drake or any other man, for that matter.

As for Drake, his last known relationship was in 2024. He has been linked to a slew of women since then, but an official romance has never been confirmed.