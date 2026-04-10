Reports have emerged suggesting Lewis Hamilton is concerned his new relationship with Kim Kardashian may be affecting his Formula One fortunes, after a sixth-place finish at the Suzuka circuit on Sunday, 29 March, the National Enquirer claims. The seven-time world champion, racing in Japan as part of the 2026 F1 season, is said to be increasingly rattled by talk of a supposed 'Kardashian curse', though neither Hamilton nor his representatives have confirmed the claim.

The news came after Hamilton's underwhelming run at the Japanese Grand Prix, where he slipped to sixth after opening the season with fourth and third places in the first two races. For context, his form this year is still an improvement on much of last season, when the British driver finished as low as 12th and even failed to see the chequered flag on several occasions. Yet the combination of a high-profile romance and a below-par weekend has created a familiar tabloid storm around one of motorsport's biggest names.

Kim, Khloé Kardashian e Lewis Hamilton em Tóquio, Japão, semana passada. pic.twitter.com/wySeSjvaYA — Kardashian Brasil (@kardashibr) March 29, 2026

Kardashian's Tokyo Visit Revives Curse Theory

Kim Kardashian, 45, had flown into Tokyo ahead of the race with her three youngest children, Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 6. She did not attend the grand prix itself, but her presence in Japan was enough for some fans and commentators online to revive the pop-culture theory that men who date Kardashian-Jenner women are doomed to experience personal or professional turmoil.

A source claimed that, even from a distance, Kardashian was becoming a lightning rod for Hamilton's critics. 'Kim was not at the actual race, but people are still pointing the finger at her,' the insider claimed. 'Naturally, it's getting in his head.'

Lewis Hamilton spotted in Tokyo with Kim Kardashian’s son, Saint West. pic.twitter.com/sPldePGt5O — deni (@fiagirly) March 23, 2026

None of those claims has been confirmed by Hamilton or his representatives, so any suggestion that his performance is linked to the so-called curse should be treated with caution.

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Lewis Hamilton and the So-Called 'Kardashian Curse'

The viral theory around the Kardashian-Jenner family has been circulating for years, fuelled by the messy public lives of Scott Disick, Kanye West, and Lamar Odom. The idea is simple enough and, at times, spiteful: get romantically involved with the family, and sooner or later, your life goes off the rails. It is not a view shared by Kardashian herself.

In October, during an appearance on the podcast 'Call Her Daddy', Kardashian described it as a 'red flag' when men buy into the narrative of a hex. She told host Alex Cooper that she finds the storyline 'unfair,' and that what frustrates her most is a lack of accountability from the men at the centre of those sagas.

Kim Kardashian & Lewis Hamilton Spotted Drifting in Tokyo 🏎️ pic.twitter.com/FDL9xQLDVv — USA Scoop (@USAScoop_) April 7, 2026

Someone who doesn't take accountability is my biggest pet peeve,' she said. 'People just don't want to put the accountability on the men and that really does bother me.'

That point of view collides neatly with Hamilton's own public persona. Throughout his career, the 41-year-old has habitually absorbed the blame when results go wrong, talking about execution, set-up choices, and his own mistakes rather than blaming outside distractions. According to the National Enquirer's source, he has been taking a similar line in private over the Suzuka result, pushing back on attempts to lay the blame at Kardashian's feet.

'Having everyone tell him Kim is to blame for his rough race doesn't exactly help the relationship,' the informant said. 'While Lewis has been sticking up for her, it's still a lot of noise to deal with when he's trying to stay focused and get back on form.'

Kim Kardashian and Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton have made their high‑profile romance public after months of speculation, confirming their relationship with a viral Instagram Reel from Tokyo — where Hamilton drives a red Ferrari F40 with Kardashian riding alongside him — marking pic.twitter.com/kDz8C3XMcS — Movie News Guide (@movienews_guide) April 8, 2026

Hamilton Pushes Back on Curse Talk Ahead of Next Race

In pure racing terms, sixth place in Japan is not a disaster, especially compared with the slump that dogged much of Hamilton's previous campaign. Results in the low teens, retirements, and a car that often seemed a step behind left fans wondering whether his era of dominance had finally closed. This season's early finishes of fourth, third, and now sixth suggest a driver and team still searching for the final few tenths, not one in freefall.

Yet elite sport is as psychological as it is mechanical. The suggestion from those close to Hamilton is that the chatter about a Kardashian curse is becoming another mental hurdle to clear on top of the usual pressure of fighting at the front of the grid. 'Lewis knows the only way to silence the 'Kardashian curse' whispers is to perform,' the source said. 'There's added pressure on him going into the next race.'

Lewis Hamilton refuses to talk about his Kim Kardashian Super Bowl date.



Video: https://t.co/OXvnOSPbno pic.twitter.com/ov94oTljRB — TMZ (@TMZ) February 12, 2026

There is, of course, no hard evidence that Hamilton's relationship has anything to do with his lap times. Form in F1 ebbs and flows with car development, tyre strategy, and the smallest of set-up tweaks. Without detailed team data or an on-the-record comment from Hamilton himself, any direct line drawn between his personal life and his finishing position remains speculative at best.