Kim Kardashian fuelled talk of her romance with Lewis Hamilton by joining a family trip to Tokyo during the Japanese Grand Prix weekend, where the Ferrari driver endured a tough race. The 45-year-old shared Instagram photos on Friday featuring her in a red racing suit echoing Hamilton's, alongside sons Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 6, and her sister Khloé, though daughter North West, 13, was absent. The timing, coinciding with Hamilton's sixth-place finish at Suzuka on Sunday, has prompted fans and media to link her presence with support for the 41-year-old Brit.

Kardashian and Hamilton have known each other for over a decade, with dating rumours intensifying this year. January reports detailed a getaway to an Oxfordshire estate post-F1 testing. February saw Paris dates and them together at Super Bowl LX in San Francisco. Hamilton dismissed personal questions then, saying, 'It's my private life. I'm not talking about that.' Their friendship deepened during her Kanye West marriage, when she called him a trusted friend.

Decoding the Tokyo Posts

The Instagram carousel centres on high-energy family moments tailored to an F1 backdrop. Kardashian sports vivid red attire akin to Hamilton's during practice laps, captured amid go-kart races where her children don helmets and race tiny circuits. Khloé Kardashian joins the fun, grinning in group shots, while a separate clip shows the group wandering a Tokyo museum, absorbing exhibits with evident enthusiasm.

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Notably absent is North West, fuelling separate speculation about her whereabouts, though no official word has emerged. The composition draws attention, with every family member appearing in the photos except Kardashian in some frames, leading observers to suggest Hamilton may have taken the pictures.

The trip coincided with the 2026 Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka from 27 to 29 March, with practice on Friday, qualifying on Saturday, and the race on Sunday at 14:00 local time. Kimi Antonelli won for Mercedes, while Hamilton finished sixth, describing Ferrari's performance as 'pretty terrible.' Paparazzi also photographed Hamilton at the SNKRDUNK sneaker store with Saint earlier that week, showing clear family overlap despite his efforts to maintain privacy.

Street Snaps from the Japanese Capital

Street-level evidence amplified the buzz midweek. Fan videos from the Harajuku-Omotesando area captured Kardashian and Hamilton strolling casually side by side, often arm-in-arm, with her in a curve-hugging grey dress over leggings and him in a brown leather jacket and relaxed trousers. The footage, shared widely on platforms like X and Instagram, shows them amid security and Kardashian's entourage, waving to onlookers. Kardashian's SKIMS brand, valued at billions, often leverages her personal life for visibility, yet these updates blend seamlessly with Hamilton's racing calendar.

Lewis Hamilton, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian spotted together in Tokyo, Japan. https://t.co/I0fYnTAyBj — Pop Tingz (@PopTingz) March 22, 2026

Neither party has issued statements confirming a romance, aligning with Hamilton's February stance. Kardashian's approach remains indirect, letting visuals speak through emojis and captions heavy on Japan motifs. Media timelines trace their connection from casual acquaintances, with Hamilton attending Kardashian family events before 2022.

Recent reports include a getaway to Arizona following the Super Bowl. With the Suzuka race concluded, attention turns to her low-key presence. She was not seen in the Ferrari paddock over the weekend and had missed earlier rounds such as Bahrain, leaving open whether she is prioritising discretion or making selective appearances.