Kim Mathers, 51, is facing possible jail time in Michigan after prosecutors released a new mugshot linked to her February DUI case. Eminem's ex-wife is accused of crashing her car while driving her son and his friends, then fleeing the scene.

The latest image was released by the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office as Mathers' drink driving case moved into its next stage. Mathers, who shares daughter Hailie, 30, with Eminem, was arrested earlier this year after an alleged late night crash in a residential neighbourhood and has now formally entered a plea.

Mugshot Draws Attention

In the newly released photo, Kim Mathers appears markedly different from the woman many remember from Eminem's early 2000s rise. With short blonde hair, puffy under eyes and a blank expression, the image has been widely described as 'unrecognisable.'

The mugshot comes as prosecutors pursue what they are treating as a serious case. According to reports cited by TMZ, Mathers was driving her Range Rover in February when she allegedly hit a parked truck while her son and his friends were inside the vehicle.

TMZ also reported that, instead of stopping, she allegedly drove away and was later seen by neighbours crashing into her own garage door. Those details come from a police report obtained by the outlet and remain allegations, not findings tested in court.

On Monday, Mathers pleaded no contest to charges of driving under the influence and fleeing the scene. That means she did not formally admit guilt, but accepted that the court could treat the case as though she had entered a guilty plea.

The same police report, as cited by TMZ, said Mathers allegedly told officers she had consumed two margaritas at a branch of Chili's before driving. Officers were also said to have found an empty Crown Royal Apple miniature bottle in her vehicle. Those details have not been tested at trial, but they are likely to form part of the record considered at sentencing.

Prosecutor's Warning

Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido has framed the case as part of a broader crackdown on drink driving. In comments carried by the New York Post, he did not mention Mathers by name but spoke bluntly about the offence.

'Driving under the influence is not a lapse in judgment, it is a deliberate decision that puts every person on the road at risk,' Lucido said. 'We see the consequences far too often: lives lost, families shattered, and communities changed forever.'

His remarks underline the seriousness with which prosecutors are approaching DUI cases, especially where there are allegations that children were in the car. The claim that Mathers' son and his friends were passengers that night is likely to weigh heavily when the court considers sentence, even though no injuries were reported.

Sentencing Ahead

Mathers is due back in court for sentencing on 17 June. Until then, it remains unclear whether she will serve time in custody.

Possible outcomes could include probation, mandatory treatment or a custodial sentence, depending on Michigan law, her prior record and the judge's view of the case. With no sentence yet handed down, any firm prediction about jail time would be premature.

The case has also revived interest in Mathers' turbulent history with Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers. The pair married in 1999 during the height of his early fame and divorced in 2001. They remarried briefly in 2006 before splitting again within months.

Eminem and his ex-wife Kim Scott Mathers during a court appearance in 2001.



Eminem and Kim’s relationship was a relentless cycle of love and volatility, leading them to divorce in 2001 only to remarry in 2006, they lasted just three months before they split for good pic.twitter.com/IPlLspJQ4c — 𝘾𝙈 (@charlesmore25) April 14, 2026

Their volatile relationship has long been woven into Eminem's music, turning private conflict into part of his public story. Now, however, the focus is on a live legal case with potentially serious consequences.

For all the attention on how 'unrecognisable' Kim Mathers looks in the latest mugshot, the more important question is what the Michigan court decides next. Until sentencing on 17 June, the image may continue to circulate, but the legal outcome remains unresolved.