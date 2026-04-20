D4vd now faces the gravest punishment available under California law after prosecutors alleged that the killing of teenager Celeste Rivas Hernandez was driven by a calculated desire to protect money, fame and future career prospects.

Los Angeles County prosecutors have formally charged the singer, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke, with first-degree murder and multiple additional offences linked to the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

Officials said the case includes 'special circumstances' allegations that could make Burke eligible for life imprisonment without parole or the death penalty if convicted. Those allegations include murder for financial gain, lying in wait, and killing a potential witness, according to statements made by District Attorney Nathan Hochman.

Burke has denied wrongdoing through his lawyers, who said evidence would exonerate him.

Prosecutors Outline Stark Alleged Motive

At a press conference announcing the charges on 20 March 2026, Hochman alleged that Burke killed Celeste because he believed she posed a threat to his fast-rising music career. Prosecutors said the teenager could have exposed an alleged sexual relationship that would have caused devastating professional and financial consequences.

Under California law, a murder committed for financial gain can trigger enhanced penalties. Prosecutors appear to be arguing that preserving Burke's earnings, brand value and future commercial success amounted to a financial motive.

Hochman said the state would later determine whether to formally seek capital punishment. California retains the death penalty in statute, although executions have been halted for years under a gubernatorial moratorium. That means any death sentence would almost certainly prompt a lengthy appeals process.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman says D4vd killed 14-year-old Celest Rivas Hernandez for financial gain



“Celeste went to Mr. Burks’ home the night of April 23, 2025, and was not heard from again. This murder was committed for financial gain. The financial… pic.twitter.com/5Y9DjkwZMU — Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) April 20, 2026

Body Discovered In Impounded Tesla

The criminal case follows the discovery of Celeste's remains in September 2025 inside an impounded Tesla registered to Burke. Authorities said the vehicle had been taken to a Hollywood tow yard, where workers reported a foul odour.

The remains were described by prosecutors as dismembered. Officials have said further forensic findings will be presented through court proceedings, while some autopsy details had previously been sealed during the investigation.

Celeste had previously been reported missing. Prosecutors allege she was last seen at Burke's home in April 2025 and was not heard from again.

The months-long gap between her disappearance and the filing of charges fuelled intense public scrutiny, but investigators said the case required extensive forensic, physical and digital evidence gathering before an arrest could be made.

Additional Charges Deepen Allegations

Alongside murder, Burke has also been charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, lewd acts involving a minor, and mutilation of human remains, according to prosecutors. Those allegations dramatically increase the seriousness of the prosecution and could shape sentencing exposure if convictions are secured.

Prosecutors further alleged Celeste was a witness in an active investigation tied to abuse claims, and that she was killed to prevent testimony or disclosure. If proven, that would support another special-circumstance enhancement.

Burke's defence team has strongly rejected the accusations. In a public statement, his attorneys said he did not murder Celeste and was not the cause of her death.

Prosecutors say that d4vd murdered Celeste Rivas to protect his music career because she threatened to expose him for having sex with a 14-year-old (herself).



(https://t.co/2v956T5Wdf) pic.twitter.com/oPdVkQAJr2 — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 20, 2026

Career Collapse And What Comes Next

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Before the charges, Burke had become one of the most commercially visible young artists to emerge from social media platforms, gaining millions of listeners and major-label backing. The allegations have since halted that momentum and placed his career in freefall.

He is being held without bail as the criminal proceedings move forward. Prosecutors are expected to present evidence at future hearings, while the defence will have opportunities to challenge both the charges and the special-circumstance allegations.

For Celeste's family, the legal process may now become the central route to answers after months of uncertainty surrounding her disappearance and death.

The case has transformed a rising pop career into one of the most shocking murder prosecutions now moving through the Los Angeles courts.