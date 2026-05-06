Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are facing renewed 'divorce' speculation after reports claimed that the actress has grown exhausted with her husband's behaviour in the wake of his 2024 drink-driving arrest.

According to sources quoted by Heat, Biel is said to be 'fed-up' with what she sees as Timberlake's self-pity and has told the singer he must 'clean up his act' or risk the marriage. This comes after months of low-level concern around the couple, who have been dogged by rumours of strain for years.

Timberlake, 45, and Biel, 44, married in 2012 and share two sons, 11-year-old Silas and five-year-old Phineas. They were last photographed together in public two months before his arrest, and Biel has not posted about her husband on social media since February, fuelling online speculation that all is not well at home.

At the centre of the latest tension is Timberlake's arrest for drink-driving in 2024 and, more recently, the release of the police footage he had attempted to keep from public view. The video, made public in March, showed the Cry Me A River star struggling through roadside sobriety tests after officers said he drove through a stop sign and veered onto the wrong side of the road.

Timberlake later pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of impaired driving and paid a $500 fine. The footage, however, proved far more costly in terms of reputation. Clips of him telling officers 'I'm Justin Timberlake' and 'I'm doing a world tour' went viral, and his complaint in the video that he was being treated 'like a criminal' drew sharp criticism online.

Entendi, amor

De novo e novamente:



Britney: contravenção, além de ter cooperado com todo o procedimento policial.



Justin Crimelake: CRIME! RECUSOU-SE a fazer teste do bafômetro e desrespeitou policiais tentando dar carteirada de sub.

😭😭



pic.twitter.com/VYVHMWtD1i https://t.co/MMjxkVhL6w — Muraia Querrie (@LindalvaMu65707) May 1, 2026

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel Divorce Rumours Intensify After DUI Fallout

This is not the first time Timberlake's off-screen behaviour has collided awkwardly with his publicly curated image as a family man. In 2019, he was forced to apologise after being photographed holding hands with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright during a night out, an incident he later described as 'an embarrassing situation.'

At the time, Biel did not comment publicly, but the couple later appeared together in carefully staged photographs and social media posts, as if to signal unity. Privately, though, the tone now sounds rather different. An insider quoted in the latest report said Biel has grown weary of having to absorb the fallout from her husband's choices.

'Jessica's sympathetic to a degree, but only has so much bandwidth for his moaning and griping,' the source claimed, describing Timberlake's reaction to the renewed scrutiny over the arrest.

'It's self-obsessed and downright childish how he heaps all his frustrations and anxieties on everyone around him. Jessica's the one who suffers most in all this, because she has to be around Justin and his horrible moods.'

According to that account, Timberlake believes he has been 'hung out to dry and humiliated' by the release of the footage, but Biel allegedly hears something else entirely: more self-pity from a man she feels should be focusing on accountability, not indignation. The source added bluntly that she now has 'zero patience' for it.

Neither Timberlake nor Biel has addressed the latest divorce rumours publicly. Their representatives have not issued statements about the state of the marriage, and there is no formal confirmation that any legal separation or divorce proceedings are underway.

Love, Loyalty And Limits In The Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel Divorce Speculation

Read more Are Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel Breaking Up? The Sad Reality of Singer's Reaction to the Video He Fought to Hide Are Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel Breaking Up? The Sad Reality of Singer's Reaction to the Video He Fought to Hide

What complicates the picture is that, by all accounts, Biel is not eager to walk away. Friends say she remains fiercely protective of her family unit, even as her tolerance for upheaval is tested.

'Jessica does still love him. She hates the thought of breaking up their family and the logistics of a divorce would be traumatising,' the insider said, suggesting the emotional and practical fallout of a split weighs heavily on her.

With two young children and a shared life built over more than a decade, any separation would be messy, public and expensive.

Yet the same source insists the balance inside the marriage has shifted. Where Biel once appeared to play the quietly supportive partner to a global pop star, she is now described as a woman reassessing what she is prepared to live with.

'There is definitely a sense that she's reaching her limit because the dynamic has completely shifted,' the insider added. The implication is that Biel, who has been promoting her work in projects such as The Better Sister, is no longer content to orbit around Timberlake's crises and career.

For now, the picture painted by those around them is of a marriage under pressure, a wife worn thin by what she sees as her husband's self-inflicted drama, and a family trying to weather yet another storm of its own making.