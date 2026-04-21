Eminem has marked a major personal milestone, celebrating 18 years of sobriety by sharing a photo of his recovery chip engraved with the Roman numeral 'XVIII.' The understated post continues a tradition the rapper has followed for years, quietly recognising his progress without lengthy captions or statements.

The sobriety chip, commonly associated with 12-step recovery programmes, symbolises sustained commitment to staying substance-free. For Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, the annual post has become a meaningful ritual, not just for himself but also for fans who have followed his journey over the years, as shared by HipHop 24x7.

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A Long Road From Addiction To Recovery

Eminem, 53, has been open about his past struggles with prescription drug dependence, which escalated in the 2000s and led to a near-fatal overdose in 2007. That experience that nearly killed him became a turning point for the 'Lose Yourself' rapper, prompting him to pursue sobriety and rebuild his life and career.

According to Music Times, Eminem admitted to taking Valium, Ambien, and other drugs in large doses, on top of daily doses of the discontinued Vicodin. In 2009, the artist told Vibe, 'I don't even know what I was taking, the numbers became that high.' On taking methadone in quantities equivalent to four bags of heroin, the rapper told the magazine, 'Had I known it was methadone, I probably wouldn't have taken it," he told the magazine.'

'But as bad as I was back then, I can't even say 100 percent for sure ... even when they told me I almost died, it didn't click,' Eminem continued.

Recovery for him was not straightforward. After deciding to stay sober, he shifted his intensity to fitness, pushing himself to extremes, such as running up to 17 miles a day on a treadmill. 'I got an addict's brain, and when it came to running, I think I got a little carried away. I became a f–king hamster.'

'I would get up in the morning, and before I went to the studio, I would run eight and a half miles in about an hour. Then I'd come home and run another eight and a half. I started getting OCD about calories, making sure I burned 2,000 every day. In the end, I got down to about 149 pounds. I ran to the point where I started to get injured. All the constant pounding from the running began to tear up my hip flexors,' he detailed, as shared by Hiphop 24x7.

Over the years, the Grammy-winning artist has consistently acknowledged his recovery milestones, often by posting a simple image of his sobriety token. Previous anniversaries, such as his 16-year milestone, were marked in a similar way. In 2019, the rapper commemorated his 11th year sober with the phrase 'Still not Afraid.'

Fans React To Latest Milestone

Online, the latest update quickly gained traction, particularly on platforms like Reddit, where fans praised the achievement and reflected on how far Eminem has come.

'This is such an encouraging thing to see.' 'Way to go... 18 years is amazing.'

Many users also highlighted the significance of the milestone, especially given the pressures of the music industry. Others described it as inspiring, noting how long-term recovery can resonate with people facing similar struggles.

A Quiet But Powerful Tradition

Unlike many celebrity announcements, Eminem's simple yet powerful sobriety updates remain deliberately low-key. By simply sharing the chip - now marked 'XVIII,' he allows the milestone to speak for itself, reinforcing a message of consistency and discipline rather than spectacle. This approach has helped turn a personal achievement into something broader, offering encouragement to fans and the recovery community alike.