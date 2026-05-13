Tiger Woods' latest court hearing in Florida on Tuesday 12 May collided with a very different milestone in New York, as Vanessa Trump used social media to promise that daughter Kai's 19th birthday would be 'all about' her, despite the golfer's ongoing DUI scandal and the scrutiny around their relationship with Donald Trump Jr.'s eldest child.

Woods, 49, is facing a string of charges stemming from a 27 March crash in Florida, where authorities say the golf legend flipped his Land Rover while trying to avoid 'a pickup truck pulling a pressure cleaner trailer.' He has been charged with DUI, property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test, and has pleaded not guilty, requesting a jury trial.

Vanessa Trump shared a defiant message in celebration of daughter Kai's 19th birthday on Tuesday - the same day her partner Tiger Woods fights to keep his medical records out of his latest legal dispute https://t.co/QR7WVDc7fm 🔗 pic.twitter.com/j4hyRqW22L — Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) May 12, 2026

Vanessa Trump, 48, who was previously married to Don Jr., has been romantically linked to Woods since Thanksgiving 2024 and has reportedly been by his side as he seeks treatment after the incident.

On Tuesday, however, Vanessa chose to keep the public focus squarely on Kai Trump, now a college student and the first of her five children with Don Jr. In a birthday tribute posted online, she wrote, 'Happy Birthday to my firstborn, Kai. I am beyond proud of you and all that you have accomplished.' She went on to call watching Kai graduate from high school and step into adulthood 'one of the most proudest moments of my life.'

The message built into something that sounded like a deliberate statement of priorities as much as a mother's note. 'You have grown into such an amazing woman, smart, strong, kind and determined,' Vanessa continued, praising Kai for excelling in school and being 'an incredible role model' for her younger siblings and 'everyone around you.' In a final flourish, she underlined that the day would be 'all about celebrating' Kai, a line that lands differently when your boyfriend's legal team is in court at the same time.

There was no mention of Tiger Woods, his crash, or the looming DUI trial in Vanessa's tribute. The omission is telling, but hardly surprising. Blending the Trump family orbit, Woods' public fallibility and a young woman's birthday into one post would have been a strange cocktail, even by the standards of modern celebrity personal branding.

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Tiger Woods, Vanessa Trump, Don Jr., Kai And A Courtroom Backdrop

While Kai's birthday messages accumulated likes and comments, Woods' lawyers were arguing over prescription records in a Florida courtroom. According to local outlet TC Palm, his attorney Douglas Duncan objected to prosecutors being able to subpoena the golfer's prescription drug history without limits.

Vanessa Trump Promises to Make Daughter Kai's 19th Birthday 'All About' Her Despite Boyfriend Tiger Woods' DUI Scandal https://t.co/WVgSnS0zAg pic.twitter.com/z9v4GoBh4M — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) May 13, 2026

Duncan told the court he had already discussed the records with prosecutors and wanted tight control over who could see them and how they might be used. After back-and-forth between both sides, they agreed to a protective order governing access to and release of those medical records, citing Woods' privacy.

The disagreement over documents is a reminder that, despite the celebrity glare, this is still a criminal case working its way through ordinary legal channels. Investigators say that after the March crash they found two hydrocodone pills and another prescription painkiller in Woods' pocket.

His account is different in emphasis. He has reportedly told authorities he was distracted by his phone and changing the radio, did not notice that another vehicle had moved into his lane and could not react in time.

None of these claims has yet been tested in front of a jury. Woods' not guilty plea stands, and until the trial begins, much of what is said about the crash from the role of prescription medication to the precise chain of events remains allegation, not established fact. As ever with ongoing cases, nothing is confirmed yet, so all of it should be taken with a measure of caution.

Private Rehab, Public Support And A Family In The Spotlight

Away from court filings and police reports, the more intimate story is the one Vanessa Trump now seems to be inhabiting. According to OK! Magazine last month, Woods had decided to enter rehab for 'intensive therapy,' and that Vanessa had backed that move from the start.

'Tiger needed to do intensive therapy, and his girlfriend Vanessa has been in favor of it,' the source said, adding that 'she still supports this and supports him. She loves him and knows that private treatment was necessary.'

It is an oddly layered position to occupy. Vanessa is known to most people as Don Jr.'s ex-wife and the mother of his children. Now she also appears as the partner of a golfing icon whose troubles have once again become public record. In the middle of that triangle is Kai, turning 19, leaving school, and being told by her mother, in front of millions, that the day is hers alone.

Vanessa Trump sends pointed message to Tiger Woods as DUI legal feud escalates on daughter Kai's birthday https://t.co/K5zqAZEsVC — Daily Mail Sport (@MailSport) May 12, 2026

There is no neat way to reconcile those overlapping narratives. On one side, lawyers wrangle over hydrocodone prescriptions and protective orders.

On the other, a mother posts a slightly too-perfect birthday message that insists family life continues on its own quieter terms. For Tiger Woods, Vanessa Trump, Don Jr. and Kai, those worlds are currently running in parallel, whether they like it or not.