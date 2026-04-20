The image of David Burke, the rising musical artist known as d4vd, now exists as a stark police mugshot rather than a promotional portrait. Following his recent arrest, authorities have formally charged the singer with the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

This development marks a grim turning point in a case that has transitioned from a missing persons investigation to a high-stakes capital murder case. And d4vd could potentially face the death penalty if convicted.

D4vd's Mugshot Released After Arrest

Rapper d4vd was arrested on 16 April for the murder of Hernandez. On Monday, his mugshot was released, and it immediately circulated on social media.

The Los Angeles District Attorney has charged the musician with 'first-degree murder with special circumstances (lying in wait)' that could potentially lead to a life sentence without parole or the death penalty. He also faces additional charges, including 'lewd and lascivious acts involving a child under 14 and mutilations of human remains.'

D4vd has been charged by the Los Angeles District Attorney with first-degree murder with special circumstances (lying in wait) in the killing of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, a charge that carries a potential sentence of life without parole or the death penalty.… pic.twitter.com/W3NAOqw45R — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) April 20, 2026

His mugshot received mixed responses, but the majority were convinced that he had something to do with the teenager's death. There were allegations that he groomed Hernandez, too.

'Assuming he's innocent until proven guilty, how on earth did a 14-year-old girl you were allegedly grooming/mentoring end up mutilated in body bags in your Tesla trunk and you couldn't even make a statement???' one user wrote on X. Meanwhile, another was surprised that d4vd was still so young, feeling that he had just 'wasted his life.'

But assuming he’s innocent until proven guilty, how on earth did a 14-year old girl you were allegedly grooming/mentoring end up mutilated in body bags in your Tesla trunk and you couldn’t even make a statement??? pic.twitter.com/kLCNAATege — Sass (@dlazygirl) April 20, 2026

Born in 2005? Dude is still a child. This sick freak just wasted his life and prematurely ended Celeste’s life. Prayers to Celeste’s friends and family. — Common_Senseless_1993 (@OvernightMVP) April 20, 2026

DA Alleges Career-Driven Murder Motive

District Attorney Nathan Hochman has unveiled a chilling theory regarding the motive behind the teenager's death. The prosecution alleges that d4vd murdered the 14-year-old specifically to maintain his musical career, saying 'that Celeste was threatening on that particular night.' According to the District Attorney, the evidence will demonstrate that the victim was a potential witness in a separate investigation.

Hochman stated in court that the investigation involved sexual acts committed by the singer. The gravity of the situation is heightened by the specific charges filed against the artist. Hochman noted that the presence of special circumstances in the murder charge could significantly alter the legal outcome. These circumstances include 'lying in wait' and the 'murdering of a witness.'

Following his arrest and before he was formally charged for Hernandez's murder, d4vd's defence attorneys, Blair Berk, Marilyn Bednarski and Regina Peter, vowed to defend him.

'Let us be clear — the actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death,' his defence team said. 'We will vigorously defend David's innocence.'

Read more How Did Celeste Rivas Die? D4vd's Friends Reveal How 14-Year-Old Victim Hid True Age Before Murder How Did Celeste Rivas Die? D4vd's Friends Reveal How 14-Year-Old Victim Hid True Age Before Murder

The Hollywood Hills Arrest

The arrest of the singer followed an intensive period of surveillance and investigative work by local law enforcement. Officers from the LAPD Robbery-Homicide Division and US Marshals took d4vd into custody at a residence in the Hollywood Hills, where he was cooperative with detectives but made no public statement. The apprehension brought an end to months of speculation regarding his involvement in the disappearance of Hernandez.

Video obtained by TMZ showed officers in tactical helmets and protective gear, with multiple police vehicles lining the street as the arrest was carried out. The arrest was the culmination of forensic leads that had recently pointed towards the singer's inner circle. Since the arrest, the police have prioritised the processing of digital evidence found at the location.

This evidence is expected to play a central role in the upcoming legal proceedings as the court examines the timeline of the 14-year-old's final hours. The singer had previously maintained a public image of a sensitive artist, making the nature of the arrest particularly jarring to his fan base. He was booked into county jail shortly after his mugshot was processed.

Finding Celeste Rivas Hernandez

The case began 16 months ago when Celeste Rivas Hernandez was first reported missing by her family, sparking a desperate search. For over a year, her whereabouts remained a mystery that haunted her community and baffled investigators. However, the search ended in tragedy when her remains were discovered inside a Tesla belonging to d4vd.

This discovery led to a public falling out between the singer and his former associate, Neo Langston. Langston has since issued a statement that seemingly links the rapper to the death of the teenager. In his public comments, Langston did not hold back, explicitly referring to Hernandez as a 'victim.'

The rift between the two former friends has provided investigators with additional context regarding the singer's behaviour during the 16 months Hernandez was missing. As the trial approaches, the focus remains on the forensic details recovered from the vehicle.

d4vd's arraignment date has not been confirmed. The defence team has said it will vigorously contest the charges. DA Hochman's office has not indicated whether it will seek the death penalty.