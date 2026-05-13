King Charles reportedly told Prince William to 'know his place' after the Prince of Wales tried to block the King's US tour on health grounds, according to royal insiders speaking about tensions that have flared since the successful state visit to America last month.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were feted across the US, where President Donald Trump hosted the couple during a high-profile trip to mark the 250th centenary celebrations.

In public, the tour looked like an unqualified success: cheering crowds, glowing coverage, a monarch seemingly back on form despite ongoing cancer treatment. Behind the scenes, however, royal commentator Ian Pelham Turner has claimed that Prince William was 'against' the visit, urging his father to scale back his duties because he felt the King's health 'was still not the best' only to be overruled by Camilla, who was said to be determined to project strength from the top of the monarchy.

None of these claims has been confirmed by Buckingham Palace.

King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive at Parliament as monarch prepares to deliver King's Speechhttps://t.co/SBO4ACsGlA — GB News (@GBNEWS) May 13, 2026

King Charles, Prince William And A Clash Over Power

Charles, 77, revealed earlier this year that his cancer treatment schedule had been reduced, a sign courtiers quietly welcomed as positive. Since then, he has increased his workload, hosting four receptions and two garden parties and travelling to Cornwall, the US and Bermuda in a matter of weeks, all while remaining under medical guidance for an undisclosed form of cancer.

Read more Inside Prince William's Alleged 'Secret' Meetings to Plan His Own Coronation Amid King Charles' Health Crisis Inside Prince William's Alleged 'Secret' Meetings to Plan His Own Coronation Amid King Charles' Health Crisis

According to an insider, the success of the US trip appears to have stiffened the King's resolve not only to keep going, but to reassert his authority over his heir.

Charles has made clear he is 'still very much the top dog' and that Prince William 'needs to know his place', adding that the warm reception in America has 'bolstered his confidence' that there is 'no rush to retire from duty'. That message has reportedly jarred with William, 43, who has long been briefed as preparing to assume a more central role after his father's diagnosis.

Last year, reports suggested the Prince of Wales would step up his engagements and begin shaping his own vision. Instead, the same insider suggests that, post-tour, those plans have been quietly shelved, with Charles insisting he remains firmly in charge.

'We are told William has been left upset and helpless by his father's insistence on maintaining such a heavy schedule during treatment, even as he admires the King's sense of duty. Charles is incredibly proud,' the source says. 'He has this mindset that it's his duty to keep going for as long as he possibly can, which William does admire to a point, but he also thinks there has to be a line.'

A Growing Rift Between King Charles, Prince William And The Wider Family

If the insider accounts are accurate, the row goes deeper than one overseas tour. William feels 'ignored' on key strategic questions and believes he was effectively promised that some power would be ceded to him after the diagnosis, only to see that leverage evaporate as his father's health stabilised.

'His message for William is that he needs to bide his time and show patience and respect instead of chomping at the bit to unseat him,' the source says of Charles. 'Charles finds it highly offensive.' In turn, William is described as 'stomping his feet' over what he believes is a 'bait and switch,' particularly because he does not agree with 'the way his father is handling things.'

🌟 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had a family day at The Happiest Place on Earth, taking their 2 kids to Disneyland with the Duchess' mom Doria Ragland, accompanying them! pic.twitter.com/tKvYL9Ccsq — TMZ (@TMZ) May 12, 2026

Those 'things' are not limited to royal workloads. Previously, an insider claimed Charles and William met at Balmoral last September to tackle simmering disagreements, notably the Prince of Wales' hardline stance on his estranged brother, Prince Harry. Charles, who did not see Harry during his recent US trip, was said to be urging at least some 'mercy', even if a full reconciliation seemed unlikely.

More recently, the arrest of the King's brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office has added another layer of strain. The former Duke, who had already been stripped of his titles and removed from Royal Lodge following allegations linked to his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, denies any wrongdoing. Yet William is reported to favour a 'zero leniency' approach towards both Andrew and Harry and Meghan, whose independent trips abroad are frequently described by critics as 'knock-off royal tours'.

A royal source claims William is 'very unhappy' with how Charles has handled the Yorks and 'wants to see him be a lot more hardline.' His 'biggest complaint,' they add, is what he sees as a 'free pass' for the Sussexes and a lack of 'consequences' for their recent behaviour. With Harry and Meghan expected to visit the UK this summer, the insider suggests William is 'bracing himself' and 'not going to stay quiet.'

Friends of the Princess of Wales are said to be urging caution. Kate, along with 'plenty of others,' has been urging William not to confront his father head‑on, warning that 'there's simply no way William will win, not with the mindset Charles is in these days.' If anything, they fear, the more William pushes, the further the King may dig in.

None of the claims about private conversations between King Charles and Prince William has been corroborated or confirmed by the Palace.