King Charles is privately 'full of regrets' as Prince Archie turns seven in the United States on Wednesday, 6 May, according to a royal commentator who says the birthday will pass without a royal reunion between the monarch and his estranged grandson.

Archie's seventh birthday lands four years after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back as senior working royals and moved to North America, eventually settling in Montecito, California. The Sussex family has only returned to the UK together once since then, for the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in the summer of 2022, and there has been no public sign of a thaw in relations between the couple and the rest of the royal family.

At the heart of it sits a fairly stark reality. King Charles III has five grandchildren, but his relationship with them is uneven. While Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are a regular and cherished part of his life, Prince Archie and his younger sister Princess Lilibet are growing up thousands of miles away in a world that has deliberately been put at arm's length from the palace.

Royal commentator Duncan Larcombe told the Mirror that Archie's birthday will sharpen that sense of distance. 'I think King Charles is full of regrets over the whole situation, he definitely wouldn't have wanted it to go this way,' he said, adding that the king has previously spoken of how much he enjoys being a grandfather.

Archie's Birthday and the Growing Royal Rift

The Prince Archie milestone comes on the heels of a moment that, on paper, might have offered a chance for the two sides to bridge at least a little of the gap.

Last week, King Charles and Queen Camilla spent four days in the United States on a state visit, carrying out engagements in Washington, New York and Virginia. The trip was widely described as a success, an exercise in soft power showcasing a still-working monarchy on the global stage.

Yet there was no meeting between the king and his younger son. Despite Harry being just a few miles away at points during his father's stay, no encounter was scheduled, and no last-minute coffee or private supper materialised.

Palace officials have not publicly explained why, and Harry's representatives have not offered their version either. What is left, instead, is the silence itself. For a family that still insists it does not air internal dramas in public, that silence can feel as telling as any official statement.

For those around the monarchy, this is exactly the sort of moment that stings. A grandfather in one American city, a grandson and his parents in another, and still no photograph, however carefully stage-managed, of a brief hug or a shared afternoon.

A Distance That Now Feels Normal

Prince Archie's birthday is not, on its own, a constitutional matter. He is seventh in line to the throne, lives outside the UK, and his parents are no longer working royals. Yet the way his childhood is unfolding speaks volumes about the emotional costs of the broader royal rupture.

The king's reported regret is, in one sense, deeply ordinary. Many families know what it is to have relatives in different countries and strained relationships amplified by distance. The difference here is that every missed encounter is not only a private sadness but also a public symbol of a house divided.

Larcombe's comments hint at a monarch caught between personal wishes and public duty. Charles has long looked forward to the more relaxed role that comes with grandparenthood, often talking of how he relishes time with his grandchildren. But that soft-focus image jars with the fact that he has, so far, barely built a relationship with Archie as the boy moves through his early school years.

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Nothing in the current reporting suggests an imminent breakthrough. There are no confirmed plans for the Sussexes to visit the UK as a family, and no indication that the king will travel privately to California to see Archie and Lilibet. Without such moves, the habit of not seeing one another risks hardening into a new normal.

The palace, as ever, will not be drawn into public soul‑searching. Harry and Meghan, for their part, have built a life that appears intentionally independent of royal schedules and expectations. In that space between the two camps, a little boy will blow out seven candles in California while his grandfather carries on with engagements thousands of miles away.