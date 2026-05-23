Queen Camilla is said to be 'furious' at fresh claims that Sarah Ferguson had a secret 'friends with benefits' relationship with rapper Diddy, with royal insiders describing the mood at Buckingham Palace as 'horrified' after the allegations resurfaced in the UK this week. The queen consort, King Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales are all understood to be dismayed that the Duchess of York's name is once again being linked to a high‑profile sex scandal involving the disgraced music mogul.

The latest storm centres on a series of allegations in Entitled, a new book by royal author Andrew Lownie. He claims that Ferguson and Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, first met at a 2002 party hosted by Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving a 20‑year jail sentence in the US, and that by 2004 they had begun a secret sexual relationship which continued for several years. Both Ferguson and Diddy have rejected the claims through their representatives, describing them as 'fabricated nonsense' and 'utterly ridiculous gossip' respectively, and nothing in Lownie's account has been tested in court.

'Friends With Benefits' Allegations

According to Lownie, the supposed arrangement between Ferguson and Diddy involved meetings in hotel suites costing up to £50,000 a night. He further alleges that the rapper, described in the book as 'royal family‑obsessed,' boasted crudely about 'slamming' the former duchess and is said to have remarked that he 'could not wait until Fergie's daughters come of age.' It is also claimed that Ferguson introduced Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie to Diddy on multiple occasions.

None of those remarks has been independently verified, and representatives for both parties have dismissed the entire narrative. Still, palace sources quoted by Closer say the detail and tone of the allegations have caused deep unease within the royal family. One insider told the magazine that simply seeing Ferguson's and Diddy's names in the same headline was 'deeply embarrassing' for senior royals and that 'the damage was done instantly.'

Diddy himself is currently in a federal prison in the United States. In May 2025, he faced charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution. A court cleared him of all but two transportation counts, but he was fined $500,000, roughly £370,000, and handed a sentence of four years and two months.

People close to the king say the renewed attention on Ferguson's social circle has rekindled a sense of exasperation at the palace. 'King Charles and Queen Camilla especially find the whole circus mortifying,' a source told Closer. 'Camilla's furious, she genuinely thought that chapter of royal scandal was finally fading into the background.' None of the senior royals has commented publicly.

Old Scandals, New Headaches for the Royal Family

The Sarah Ferguson–Diddy allegations land on ground already scorched by the Jeffrey Epstein affair. Ferguson and her former husband, Prince Andrew, faced intense public criticism over their relationship with Epstein, who died in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Andrew has consistently denied all allegations of sexual wrongdoing, but in 2022 he agreed to pay up to £12 million to settle Virginia Giuffre's civil sexual assault claim. Shortly before that settlement, he relinquished his HRH style, and his 'prince' title was stripped the following month.

The shadow over his public life deepened in February this year. On his 66th birthday, Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, after police said they were assessing a complaint that he had allegedly shared confidential material with Epstein while serving as the UK's trade envoy. He was released under investigation the same day, and the inquiry remains ongoing.

Ferguson, for her part, stepped back from using her duchess title in October after 2011 correspondence emerged in which she referred to Epstein as a 'steadfast, generous and supreme friend.' Taken together, the Epstein connection and now the contested Diddy claims have left royal aides braced for more difficult headlines.

One insider quoted by Closer said Prince William was 'furious' that the monarchy keeps being dragged back into past controversies rather than focusing on its future. The Princess of Wales is described as finding the situation 'upsetting and exhausting' and wanting 'stability and calm around the monarchy.' Palace officials did not respond to requests for comment on those characterisations.

The fallout has been particularly bruising for Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 36, who is pregnant with her third child. The sisters are said to be struggling with the spectacle around their parents while trying to lead comparatively low‑key lives.

'The renewed attention has completely rattled them – particularly Princess Beatrice, who is exhausted from trying to steady both parents through an endless cycle of damaging headlines,' the unnamed source told Closer. 'They adore their mother and want to protect her, but the sisters are constantly firefighting.'

Behind the scenes, there is reportedly nervousness that more stories about Ferguson's past relationships could still emerge. Courtiers are described as asking 'what could come out next and who else she may've crossed paths with.' The sense, according to those briefed on internal discussions, is that 'every time the palace thinks things are calming down, something else happens.'

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Ferguson has largely vanished from public life. She was photographed last month for the first time in 213 days, outside a £2,000‑a‑night chalet at a luxury Alpine resort. Friends say she 'wants normality again,' but that wish appears to clash with the instincts of those now steering the Windsor brand.

'Sarah hates feeling isolated and hidden away,' the Closer source added, while warning that bringing her back into the spotlight 'would be disastrous' because 'she's unpredictable – and that's what scares the family the most.' As yet, none of those assessments has been addressed on the record by Buckingham Palace, and all the central allegations about Sarah Ferguson and Diddy remain strongly denied by both camps, with no independent confirmation.