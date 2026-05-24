Prince William has said his family 'couldn't cope' without Kate Middleton, praising the Princess of Wales as 'an amazing mum and an amazing wife' during a live Heart Breakfast interview from the Isles of Scilly on Friday, as he confirmed she is easing back into overseas royal tours after her cancer treatment.

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For context, Catherine's appearance back on the global stage has been closely watched since Kensington Palace announced in early 2024 that she had been diagnosed with cancer and would undergo six months of chemotherapy. Her two–day educational visit to the Italian city of Reggio Emilia last week was her first overseas tour since that diagnosis, and aides described it as a 'huge moment' in her return to full public duties.

Nothing about her long‑term prognosis has been formally confirmed, so any suggestion that Kate Middleton is now fully cancer‑free should be treated with caution.

Sitting in a café on St Mary's with hosts Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, the Prince of Wales sounded more like a tired father on the school run than a future king promoting a tour. Asked how he felt seeing his wife back on foreign visits, Prince William did not hesitate.

'She's been amazing,' he said. 'She's been through so much in the last couple of years, particularly. She'd been looking forward to the Italian trip a lot, and so I'm really glad it went really well. She came back buzzing.'

Kate Middleton, Cancer And The Question Of 'Back To Normal'

The news came after Catherine drew rapturous crowds in Reggio Emilia, where she spent two days learning about the city's much‑praised early‑years teaching methods. Kensington Palace staff, who have quietly managed months of treatment and recovery away from the cameras, viewed the visit as a test of how much the princess could take on after chemotherapy.

One aide called it a 'huge moment' for Kate Middleton, underscoring how much was riding on the trip, both personally and institutionally. It is the sort of language that inevitably feeds speculation that the princess is now out of danger, but Prince William was more cautious.

He told Heart listeners that his wife was 'edging herself back' into overseas work and, while hopeful about more trips this year, warned that royal tours are physically demanding.

Italian jewellery house speaks out after Princess of Wales's decisionhttps://t.co/rIxRoEJDR9 — GB News (@GBNEWS) May 14, 2026

He said they had to 'make sure she's OK and rested', making clear that enthusiasm in Reggio Emilia should not be read as a licence to pack the diary overnight. The palace has not said she is cancer‑free, has not released medical details beyond the original confirmation of chemotherapy, and has not given a timetable for any all‑clear. In other words, optimism is tempered by medical reality, even if that reality is not being laid out in public.

I actually really enjoyed Roya and Kate’s Royals podcast episode on the Princess of Wales’s visit to Reggio Emilia, Italy. 🇮🇹#PrincessCatherine



pic.twitter.com/N1XJATHn0N https://t.co/dNax3Qv96A — The British Prince (@freedom_007__) May 17, 2026

Asked by Theakston how it felt to see his wife carrying out a full tour again while also parenting three school‑age children, Prince William grew more personal.

'Yeah, very much so,' he replied. 'She's an amazing mum and an amazing wife and literally our family couldn't cope without her. So she has been absolutely stunning, really has.'

That single line, 'our family couldn't cope without her,' does more than any formal health bulletin to explain why Kensington Palace is still being careful with her schedule.

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton receives a warm welcome in Italy! 💐😍

The crowds, the smiles, and that beautiful blue suit — pure elegance! pic.twitter.com/Mq7Y0oOmGv — Victoria Byrne (@Thevictoria76) May 13, 2026

Overseas Tours Take Their Toll, Says Future King

Pressed by Holden on whether Catherine at least managed to sneak in 'a glass of wine and some pasta on the sly' during the Italian visit, Prince William laughed.

Prince William has revealed Kate came back 'buzzing' from her trip to Italy - as he described his wife as an 'amazing mum his family couldn't cope without'. pic.twitter.com/GtGxgJnRXu — G R I F T Y (@GriftReport) May 22, 2026

'We all need a glass of wine every now and again, Amanda,' he said, but then circled back to the grind behind the glossy photos. Overseas tours, he suggested, are exhilarating but draining. Flights, receptions, walkabouts, and hours of small talk leave little space for rest, even for a royal who adores her work.

The Princess of Wales has arrived in Reggio Emilia to big crowds at the start of her two-day visit focused on her early years work. The city in Northern Italy pioneers work in the field and Kate is on a fact-finding mission to take her work in the field to a global audience pic.twitter.com/3DPWBrgxxJ — Roya Nikkhah (@RoyaNikkhah) May 13, 2026

That may be why, despite the excitement over Kate Middleton's first trip abroad since treatment, Prince William kept reminding listeners that the pace would have to be managed. There was no triumphalism, no 'she's beaten this' rhetoric, just a quiet insistence on balance.

🇬🇧🇮🇹#UK’s Catherine, Princess of Wales visited Reggio Emilia #Italy, as part of The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood’s work to explore leading international approaches to early childhood development.



📸 Andrew Parsons, Getty #PrincessofWales #BritishRoyalFamily pic.twitter.com/2kHG5ezWIc — Royal World Thailand 🇹🇭 (@rwthofficial) May 24, 2026

The broadcast itself was designed to show a looser, more forward‑facing Prince of Wales. Before heading to the Isles of Scilly Hospital to open a new facility and meet staff and patients, he gamely waded into a handful of lighter topics.

‘She’s an amazing mum, and an amazing wife, and our family couldn’t cope without her’🥺😭



Prince William talking about how proud he is of Catherine, especially after her recent solo Italy trip! pic.twitter.com/kDPodWpKo5 — Belle (@RoyallyBelle_) May 22, 2026

He reminisced about childhood holidays on the islands with his parents and said he now brings Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to enjoy the 'crystal clear' water and 'amazing' beaches. The islands, he said, were 'a place like no other' and 'fantastic' for families.

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton received a warm welcome in Italy



Crowds gathered to greet her as she arrived in an elegant blue suit that instantly caught everyone’s attention. pic.twitter.com/ffshsiCQQC — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 14, 2026

There was a slice of domestic chaos too. Addressing Charlotte and Louis directly, Prince William urged them, via national radio, not to be late for school and 'not [to be] fighting over who's listening to what this morning.' He confessed that jam sandwiches are a staple in the car and that Louis tends to leave sticky fingerprints everywhere.

Princess Kate had a spring in her step as she visited the University of East London to meet families with babies and young children. The palace just announced that Kate, 44, will be travelling solo to Italy in mid-May as part of her early childhood development initiative - her… pic.twitter.com/BJVa1ZN55V — HELLO! Canada (@HelloCanada) May 6, 2026

The future king also revealed his softer spots for pop culture. He picked Raye's Where Is My Husband for the show's playlist and requested a Taylor Swift song for Charlotte, joking that he was 'hoping' for an invitation to Swift's wedding to NFL player Travis Kelce later this year. Whether that invite materialises is, for now, firmly in the realm of royal wish‑fulfilment.

Princess Kate has such a soft spot for babies 🥹 While greeting crowds outside City Hall in Reggio Emilia, Italy, the royal mom of three made sure to stop for one little fan whose mother had been hoping to catch her attention earlier in the day - and the sweet moment was well… pic.twitter.com/CIr2xhsQCb — HELLO! Canada (@HelloCanada) May 14, 2026

And then there was the scone question. Siding with his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William firmly backed the Devon method, with cream first then jam on top, putting him at odds with Cornish traditionalists who insist jam must go on before cream. In a week dominated by weightier questions about Kate Middleton, cancer and recovery, the heir to the throne still found time to reopen Britain's most enduring tea‑time row.

Princess Kate in Italy, Completely unrelatable to the kids who are looking around, with no connection to her whatsoever. She is looking at the cameras, moving her hands as usual like she is pushing the flies away, posing, not really saying anything, again nobody really knows… pic.twitter.com/EooB7ZKoze — Nina (@ShakeLS) May 14, 2026

What emerged from the 40‑minute conversation was not a medical bulletin, and anyone claiming firm knowledge of Catherine's prognosis is stretching beyond the facts. What Prince William did offer was something more cautious and, frankly, more believable: a portrait of a woman who is working again, thriving in bursts, but whose calendar is still being shaped around the reality that serious illness takes its toll long after the headlines move on.