Royal family insiders doubt King Charles and Prince Harry's reconciliation, thanks to Queen Camilla's alleged 'gatekeeping.'

Prince Harry believes that Queen Camilla is deliberately turning King Charles against him, insiders to the royal family claim. One source asserted that Camilla has made herself Charles' 'gatekeeper' to block Harry's attempts at reconciliation.

'This isn't the first time something like this has happened, and Harry and Meghan are convinced Camilla is to blame,' the source told Heat World. 'Harry says she's constantly poisoning Charles against him and blocking every attempt at reconciliation behind the scenes.'

Harry and Meghan's Wedding Photo Goes Missing

Rumours about Harry and Camilla's rift intensified after a framed photo of Harry and Meghan's wedding reportedly disappeared from a prominent corner at Highgrove House, replaced by an image of Charles holding Prince Louis. The missing picture was a framed picture of Harry and Meghan's wedding day, insiders confirmed.

Harry and Meghan allegedly saw the omission as a calculated snub, orchestrated by Camilla to signal that they are no longer welcome in Charles' inner circle. 'It appears that keeping Harry and Meghan away from Charles is one of [Camilla's] top priorities,' the insider claimed. 'She feels totally justified.'

Why Queen Camilla Allegedly Resents Prince Harry

Camilla has reportedly cited Harry and Meghan's past public revelations as irrevocable proof they can no longer be trusted. The insider explains, 'Whenever anyone questions whether it's time to forgive and forget for the sake of family peace, she just points to everything Harry and Meghan have said about the family and insists there can be no real trust after that.'

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The source was referring to Harry's explosive 2023 memoir Spare as well as his 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview with Meghan. Their 2022 Netflix docu-series, Harry & Meghan, also dropped controversial revelations about the royal family.

That mounting tension is reportedly shaping Charles' decisions about when he will, or will not, see his son. The source says, 'Everyone knows [Camilla's] the reason Charles backed out of his plan to meet with Harry when they were over in America, she made such a fuss that it just became untenable.'

With Harry preparing for a solo UK visit in July, one year before the Invictus Games, the source asserted Camilla is doubling down, ensuring Harry doesn't meet his father. 'She's been very vocal about the fact that she thinks it's a huge mistake to give Harry and Meghan even an inch, she's hugely against the trip that's planned for this summer,' they stated.

Is King Charles Ready for Reconciliation?

That's bittersweet since Charles has reportedly begun 'softening' toward Harry, even as Camilla intends to make Harry's UK visit 'as miserable as she can make it.' 'Camilla has clearly made it her personal mission to erase them from royal life entirely. It's no wonder Harry's worried that he'll never get past her long enough to properly sort things out with his father,' the insider added.

Camilla allegedly views Harry and Meghan as chronic leakers who cannot be trusted with private family matters, and that 'letting them back into the fold in any meaningful way would only invite more chaos and embarrassment.'

Royal commentator Duncan Larcombe says Charles is stuck in an 'impossible position,' wanting to reconnect with his son but fearing more public disclosures. 'He and Prince William can't reach out to Harry for fear of him then publicising it. That's the big blockage,' he asserted.