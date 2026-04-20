Kochi Prefecture in Japan has launched a new subsidy programme offering up to 20,000 yen (£93.22 or $125.87) annually to encourage residents to use approved matchmaking and dating apps, in an effort to address the country's deepening population decline.

The initiative targets adults aged 20 to 39 and is part of wider local government measures aimed at increasing relationships that could lead to marriage and childbirth, as rural areas continue to lose population at an accelerating rate.

Kochi Launches Dating App Subsidy Scheme

Under the scheme, eligible residents in Kochi can receive financial support for registering and using certified matchmaking services, as reported by Anitsu. The programme is designed to reduce the cost of accessing digital platforms that facilitate introductions between single people, with the aim of encouraging more long-term relationships.

Local authorities have limited participation to vetted matchmaking apps rather than open or informal dating platforms. Services such as Tapple are among those commonly associated with government-backed matchmaking initiatives in Japan, as they provide verified user systems and structured pairing processes.

Officials in Kochi have framed the subsidy as a practical response to declining marriage rates and an ageing population, rather than a general incentive for casual dating.

Japan's Population Crisis Intensifies

Japan continues to face one of the most serious demographic challenges in the world, with persistently low birth rates and a rapidly ageing population. Rural prefectures such as Kochi have been particularly affected, as younger residents move to larger cities in search of employment and education opportunities.

Kochi's population, estimated at around 650,000, has been steadily declining over several years. Local governments have warned that shrinking communities could place increasing strain on public services, local economies and long-term regional sustainability.

National and regional authorities have introduced a range of measures to address the issue, including childcare subsidies, marriage support programmes and local matchmaking initiatives. However, the downward trend in birth rates has continued.

Rise of Matchmaking Apps in Japan

Digital matchmaking has become an increasingly common way for couples to meet in Japan. Surveys and industry data suggest that a significant proportion of younger marriages now begin through online platforms, reflecting changing social patterns and reduced opportunities for traditional introductions in workplaces and communities.

Platforms such as Tapple have played a role in this shift, with some services working alongside local authorities to promote structured and verified matchmaking environments. The use of dating apps has expanded particularly among younger adults, who are more likely to rely on mobile-based social tools.

The Kochi subsidy reflects this trend, as local governments increasingly view digital platforms as a practical tool for addressing demographic decline.

Public Debate Over Government Incentives

The announcement has generated mixed reactions among residents and online commentators in Japan. Some have welcomed the subsidy as an innovative attempt to address a long-standing national issue, particularly in regions where population decline is most severe.

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Others, however, argue that financial incentives for dating apps do not address underlying structural challenges. These include economic pressure, long working hours and the high cost of raising children, which are often cited as key factors influencing delayed marriage and low birth rates in Japan.

Critics also question whether encouraging greater use of matchmaking apps alone will be sufficient to reverse broader demographic trends affecting rural communities.

Local Efforts Expand Across Regions

Kochi's initiative follows similar efforts in other Japanese prefectures that have experimented with smaller subsidies and matchmaking support schemes. In some regions, earlier programmes offered lower financial incentives aimed at encouraging participation in dating platforms and organised social events.

Local governments continue to explore digital and community-based approaches to support relationships among younger populations, as Japan's demographic pressures remain a central policy concern at both regional and national levels.