The US House of Representatives voted 215-208 on Wednesday to approve a war powers resolution directing President Donald Trump to withdraw US forces from the Iran conflict or secure congressional approval to continue.

Four Republicans joined Democrats in the measure, delivering a rare bipartisan rebuke to the administration's handling of the four-month-old campaign. The resolution invokes the 1973 War Powers Resolution and was introduced by senior Democrat Gregory Meeks.

Republican Defections Expose Divisions Over Iran

The four Republicans who broke ranks were Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Warren Davidson of Ohio and Tom Barrett of Michigan. Their support helped secure passage after earlier attempts were blocked by party leaders. The conflict began on 28 February with US and Israeli strikes, leading to a stalemate involving naval blockades and rising fuel prices that have affected American households.

Read more Senate Revolt Over Iran War: Trump Rebuked as Republicans Join Bid to Halt Military Action in Iran to End War Senate Revolt Over Iran War: Trump Rebuked as Republicans Join Bid to Halt Military Action in Iran to End War

Democrats had tried repeatedly to force the issue, with the narrow margin reflecting shifting Republican sentiment ahead of midterm elections. The dissident Republicans have consistently advocated for greater congressional oversight of military actions, making their participation in this vote a logical extension of long-held views on war powers.

Speaker Mike Johnson had attempted to prevent the vote earlier in the year by pulling the measure from the schedule when it appeared likely to pass, but mounting pressure from within his own party forced the issue back onto the floor this week. The vote is the fourth attempt by the House to curb the president's authority in the conflict, underscoring the growing frustration with the lack of a clear endgame.

Democrats, Social Media React to Historic Vote

Democrats framed the outcome as essential oversight. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries called for an end to 'this reckless and costly war of choice' as reported by KCRA 3.

The conflict has cost the American taxpayer over £74 billion ($100 billion), according to congressional estimates, exacerbating economic pressures at home. On Instagram, the verified BBC News account stated the 215-208 vote was successful after four Republicans joined Democrats in a rare public show of disapproval of the war which began in February.

California Democrat Jimmy Gomez posted a video saying the House had passed the resolution to end Trump's war that's driving up costs for working families and making us all less safe.

The social media posts quickly gained traction, reflecting the public interest in the rare display of bipartisanship on a major foreign policy issue and highlighting how the conflict has resonated beyond Capitol Hill.

Senate Test and Veto Threat Loom Over Measure

The resolution now heads to the Senate, where a similar effort advanced last month with limited Republican support. Final passage is far from assured, and President Trump is widely expected to veto any such limitation on his authority. Overriding a veto would require two-thirds majorities in both chambers, which seem unattainable.

The vote, though largely symbolic, underscores growing congressional unease with the executive's conduct of the Iran war powers resolution and could influence future debates on military engagements abroad. The administration has dismissed the effort as unconstitutional, arguing that the president retains broad authority to respond to threats.

Even so, the House action adds to the political pressure on the White House as it navigates the uneasy ceasefire and ongoing talks to restore stability in the region, including reopening the Strait of Hormuz for global oil shipments.