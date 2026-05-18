Kendall Jenner was photographed on a beach in Hawaii on Sunday, 17 May, with Euphoria star Jacob Elordi, as the 30-year-old model and the 28-year-old actor quietly shared wine and conversation amid mounting rumours that they are dating.

The pair, whose apparent romance has been whispered about in celebrity circles for months, appeared relaxed in the new images, but neither has publicly confirmed they are a couple.

The news came after Jenner and Elordi were separately snapped at a farm café on the Hawaiian island of Kaua'i just two days earlier, where they were seen grabbing breakfast within minutes of each other.

In pictures shared by celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi, Kendall Jenner walked into the venue while Elordi leaned against a car outside, holding several iced drinks.

Those low-key sightings followed claims from multiple unnamed insiders that the two have been quietly seeing each other since late 2025 and have gone to some effort to keep it out of the spotlight.

None of those claims has been independently verified, so for now, the speculation should still be taken with a degree of caution.

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Kendall Jenner Holiday Photos Add Fuel To Jacob Elordi Rumours

In the latest beach shots, Kendall Jenner wears a simple blue bikini and sunglasses, at one point sipping from a bottle of wine as she talks closely with Elordi on the sand. He appears bare-chested in blue shorts and a green hat, the kind of anonymous holiday uniform that tends to fall apart the second a photographer finds you.

The body language is what has set social media churning: the two sitting close, talking easily, looking for all the world like a pair who know each other well. People who have spent the last decade watching this family on screen can read a paparazzi frame like an X-ray, and the interpretation this time is leaning firmly towards: 'something is going on.'

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi enjoyed what looked like a very private beach hang in Hawaii over the weekend, according to a photo TMZ obtained. pic.twitter.com/DQheHK1LPg — TMZ (@TMZ) May 18, 2026

For context, rumours first spiked in April when an insider claimed Jenner and Elordi were seen kissing at Justin Bieber's Coachella after-party. That report, also unattributed, slotted into a longer-running narrative pushed by US magazines that the pair had met through mutual friends in Los Angeles in late 2025 and begun 'hanging out and getting to know each other.'

One source told OK! Magazine that what sounded casual at first was in fact deliberately discreet, with both parties apparently determined to keep whatever is between them under wraps for as long as possible. Again, there is no on-the-record confirmation to back that up, but the pattern of scattered sightings and absolute silence from their camps does, at the very least, fit the description.

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/eAAet2cBqO — 21 (@21metgala) May 18, 2026

Why Kendall Jenner May Seem Guarded Around Jacob Elordi

Jacob Elordi's attitude towards fame is said to be a key part of the story. He has previously dated Joey King, Zendaya, and Kaia Gerber, relationships that all brought some level of public attention, but nothing remotely comparable to the Kardashian-Jenner machine.

'He has a real disdain for the whole reality television scene,' an unnamed insider told OK! when asked about his reported involvement with Kendall Jenner. 'Jacob sees himself as part of the artistic side of Hollywood – literature, film, character work – and he doesn't want to be lumped into that glossy, influencer-driven world. That's partly why he insisted everything stay quiet.'

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi the euphoria star have added more fuel to the dating rumours as both of them were spotted having a special time at a private beach together. The two were first spotted together at Coachella having a vibe and since then they have kept their… pic.twitter.com/XWmPZCpBPF — Joe (@Joethecreator99) May 18, 2026

That description, if accurate, goes some way to explaining why Jenner might look consciously restrained when she is around him in public. Being a Kardashian-Jenner means existing inside a kind of permanent fishbowl, and there is an obvious tension between that and a partner who supposedly wants almost the opposite.

According to the same source, Elordi's concern is not Kendall Jenner herself but the spotlight that trails her.

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi are looking a lot less low-key lately. Sources tell us the two actually started seeing each other a couple of months before Coachella and that things between them are now “serious.” 📸@backgrid_usa pic.twitter.com/utEYY4zCzM — deuxmoi (@deuxmoiworld) May 16, 2026

'Jacob admires Kendall as a person,' the insider said. 'But he's conscious that any association with that family comes with cameras, scrutiny, and assumptions about fame that he wants to avoid. It may sound ultra-snobby, but it is what it is.'

For her part, Jenner is said to find that seriousness appealing rather than off-putting. The source painted a picture of an actor who reads constantly, talks about philosophy and film-making, and is happier quoting Nietzsche than posing for a selfie. That sort of moodiness can look aloof from the outside, particularly in the postcard setting of a Hawaiian beach, but it also fits the version of Kendall Jenner who has tended, at least by Kardashian standards, to keep her romantic life relatively quiet.

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi at 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar's after party. So they actually were close to each other all night 😌 pic.twitter.com/rObBnKkykF — kelsey (@kenwithsab) May 17, 2026

Before the current wave of speculation, Jenner's most recent high-profile relationship was with Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, whom she dated between 2023 and 2024. Before that she was linked to NBA star Devin Booker from 2020 to 2022 and to Harry Styles between 2013 and 2016, but even those couplings rarely played out in the more performative way seen elsewhere in her family.

As for where this latest pairing is heading, there is almost no solid information. There has been no joint statement, not even the soft-launch Instagram Story that has become Hollywood's standard-issue confirmation. What exists instead are a handful of grainy photos in Hawaii, a scattering of anonymous quotes, and a familiar vacuum in which fans, commentators, and professional gossips are left to supply the rest.

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi added fuel to romance rumors when they were seen on an evening outing with Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet in Los Angeles May 16. https://t.co/CqqpaCrEPS pic.twitter.com/IZqdoUnTSE — E! News (@enews) May 18, 2026

For now, all that can really be said is that Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi look comfortable in each other's company and appear to be spending time together away from Los Angeles. Whether that evolves into an acknowledged relationship, or remains one more half-confirmed chapter in Jenner's love life, is something only the two of them could answer — and they are not talking.