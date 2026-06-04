Federal agents have arrested a Newport Beach resident accused of supplying restricted US technology to the Iranian regime. Jamshid Ghomi, 63, a dual US-Iranian national and chief executive of a Tehran-based computer networking company, was detained on Wednesday at his luxury property in Newport Coast.

He is charged with conspiracy to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act by acquiring and shipping sophisticated US-origin networking, security and encryption equipment to Iranian customers including the regime's nuclear and military establishment. The development comes as authorities step up disruption of illegal technology flows to adversaries.

Ghomi Used Firm to Procure Banned Equipment for Decade

Read more Who Is Jamshid Ghomi? US-Iranian Tech CEO Arrested for Allegedly Supplying Advanced US Encryption Gear to Iran Who Is Jamshid Ghomi? US-Iranian Tech CEO Arrested for Allegedly Supplying Advanced US Encryption Gear to Iran

Ghomi founded and runs Faraz Pardaz Rayaneh Co Ltd, a Tehran networking firm known as FPR. For more than a decade he allegedly used it to evade sanctions, buying restricted US technology and routing it to Iran without Office of Foreign Assets Control licences.

He made hundreds of purchases from 2011 to 2023 via eBay and PayPal accounts, directing goods through UAE intermediaries. In 2023 he negotiated deals with suppliers in Minnesota and Nebraska for the same purpose. None of the items could be lawfully exported to Iran without a licence.

Prosecutors allege he smuggled more than 250 metric tons of equipment into Iran from 2014 to 2018 using Dubai fronts to conceal the destination. He told associates to omit his name from paperwork and hide items. Internal correspondence called Iran 'Motherland'.

Technology Ended up With Iran's Nuclear and Defence Bodies

FPR's equipment as per United States Attorney's Office (Central District of California) reached key Iranian agencies. From 2017 to 2023 it supplied networking gear to the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran, which oversees the nuclear programme. The firm was registered as a vendor with the body in 2021 and 2022. The Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran is sanctioned by the US State Department.

From 2014 to 2022 supplies went to the Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics. A 2017 contract signed by Ghomi named the buyer as its computer industries arm. Ghomi ignored warnings on invoices that export to Iran was banned.

Illicit Profits Funded Lavish California Lifestyle

FPR's annual sales exceeded $10 million (£7.4 million), with a range of Iranian clients. More than $15 million (£11.1 million) from the scheme was laundered into Ghomi's US accounts between 2011 and 2024, disguised as payments from third countries.

'Ghomi is accused of aiding our declared enemies by selling US-origin computer networking parts to Iran and earning millions of dollars in violation of US sanction laws,' said First Assistant US Attorney Bill Essayli. The proceeds allegedly funded Ghomi's $35 million (£26.0 million) mansion in Newport Coast. He purchased the vacant lot in 2010 and oversaw construction from 2010 to 2013.

A TikTok video by ABC7 Los Angeles described the arrest of the 'dual U S Iran citizen' in the 'Newport Beach, Newport Coast area' where the CEO lived.

Ghomi is presumed innocent. If convicted he faces up to 20 years in prison. IRS Criminal Investigation is leading the probe with Commerce Department support. Prosecutors allege Ghomi claimed low-income tax credits fraudulently for seven years on just $20,684 (£15,408) peak income. A predawn FBI raid seized his mansion amid tax evasion inquiries before July arraignment.