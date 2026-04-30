KATSEYE members Lara Raj and Megan Skiendiel have seemingly severed ties with influencer Harry Daniels. The fallout comes amid mounting speculation about the group's future as a six-member act, fuelled by revelations aired on the Just Trish podcast.

Speculation that Manon Bannerman may not return to the group has reached fever pitch after the purported status of her position was discussed by podcast hosts Trisha Paytas and Oscar Gracey. The hosts appeared to seal the deal by suggesting that Manon is permanently out of the group, citing information reportedly fed to them by Daniels, a close friend of Megan.

The discussion has triggered a significant ripple effect that culminated in Daniels leaking Megan's private photos and exposing her alleged 'finsta' account, a move that has sparked intense public backlash across social media.

Daniels' Retaliation After Instagram Snub

The friction became public on 28 April 2026, when fans noticed that both Megan and Lara had unfollowed Daniels on Instagram. The social media snub was met with swift retaliation from Daniels, who is well-known for his viral interactions with A-list celebrities.

In a now-deleted Instagram carousel, Daniels posted a series of personal photos and videos featuring Megan, with a caption 'lets work it out on the remix.' He also tagged what appeared to be Megan's private or 'finsta' account, effectively exposing her personal social circle to millions of followers.

I’m not no Katseye defender but leaking a celebrities finsta over an unfollow might be the most embarrassing thing ever pic.twitter.com/n0IOgv3T8i — luc (@ludanshi) April 29, 2026

While fans recognised that Daniels' post was likely an attempt to mend the rift, it instead left many outraged, with some arguing the move felt like a calculated retaliation for the unfollows. Beyond exposing the group's private dynamics and fuelling speculation about Manon's status in the girl group, the wider consensus among the fandom is that Daniels committed a significant breach of trust.

Read more Is Manon Returning to KATSEYE? Podcast Hosts Feel 'Relieved' Over Singer's Secret Status Is Manon Returning to KATSEYE? Podcast Hosts Feel 'Relieved' Over Singer's Secret Status

According to PopRant, although the tag was later removed and the post deleted, the damage to the singer's privacy had already been done, with screenshots of the private handle quickly circulating across X and Reddit.

Podcast 'Tea' Fuels Group Turmoil

The breakdown in friendship traces back to Daniels' alleged disclosures on the Just Trish Podcast. In a 21 April episode, Gracey said that Daniels 'gave so much tea' about KATSEYE and Manon, adding, 'But finding out the Katseye tea with Manon, I feel like...so relieved.'

In another episode, Gracey tried to clarify, saying, 'I don't know if she's going to come back. I don't know the fate. Harry doesn't even know that tea,' he said.

Paytas, however, countered, 'No, she's not coming back. Well, we know from Harry,' framing Daniels as the source of the claim. She added, 'He's telling everyone. Tana's like, "He told me. We were in a corner at a birthday party".'

Daniels also claimed to have spoken with Manon at Coachella, where she allegedly expressed sadness over her absence from the group's performances.

These remarks appeared to contradict the official narrative provided by the group's label, HYBE x Geffen, which stated in February 2026 that Manon was taking a temporary break for 'health and wellbeing'.

The implication that Daniels was gossiping about sensitive internal group dynamics to third parties is widely believed to be the primary reason for Megan and Lara's decision to cut ties. As of now, KATSEYE's management has yet to release an official statement regarding the claims made on the podcast.