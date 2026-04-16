Manon Bannerman remains on hiatus from KATSEYE, with no confirmed date for her return, as her bandmates publicly addressed her absence for the first time. Her status drew attention earlier this month after she removed references to KATSEYE from her Instagram profile, prompting questions from fans about her future in the group.

The 23-year-old stepped back from group activities in February 2026, when HYBE and Geffen Records announced she would take a 'temporary hiatus' to focus on her health and wellbeing. Since then, she has not taken part in major promotions, including the group's latest single and festival appearances.

In an interview on The Zane Lowe Show, the remaining members said Manon 'has been on hiatus' and added that they 'know that she's doing well'. They also described her as 'our sister forever', emphasising that their relationship remains unchanged despite her absence.

Members Address Hiatus in Interview

The Apple Music interview is the first time the group spoke about Manon's situation in a formal setting. While details were limited, the members made clear that her absence is being handled privately. They said they are 'rooting for all of us... each other,' framing the situation around support rather than conflict.

Daniela visibly holding back tears when Manon was mentioned… yeah cut the cameras 😔 pic.twitter.com/XpGPFogYPt — kei ✩⁶ (@manonstiara) April 14, 2026

They also acknowledged the practical impact of performing without her, describing preparations for recent shows as 'a lot of work' and 'crunch time' as a five-member group.

Instagram Changes Raise Questions

Read more Manon Branded 'Irresponsible' as Theory Claims Missed Schedules and Costly Ad No Show Led to KATSEYE Exit Manon Branded 'Irresponsible' as Theory Claims Missed Schedules and Costly Ad No Show Led to KATSEYE Exit

Manon's social media activity drew attention after she removed KATSEYE from her profile bio, where it had been listed since the group's formation. She later addressed fans on Weverse, saying she was 'happy and healthy' and involved in 'positive conversations' with HYBE and Geffen Records.

Her statement did not include any timeline for a return or confirmation of future group activities, leaving her role in the lineup undefined.

Coachella Appearance Without Performance

KATSEYE made their Coachella debut on 10 April as a five-member group, without Manon on stage.

Manon was nevertheless present at the festival. She was seen in the crowd during Sabrina Carpenter's headline set and was also linked by fan reports to appearances alongside artists including Ice Spice. Images of her at the event circulated widely online shortly after the group's performance.

Manon stuns at Coachella. pic.twitter.com/ca0ZYsjKEh — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 13, 2026

She later confirmed she was at Coachella by posting a selfie on Instagram, thanking fans after reaching six million followers. She was also reported to have attended a separate afterparty event during the same weekend.

Her appearance at the festival came as the group performed on the same grounds without her. No statement was issued addressing her attendance.

What Happens Next

Manon remains on hiatus, with no official update on when she may return. Her absence comes as KATSEYE prepares to release a new EP titled Wild, scheduled for August 2026. The project will be the group's first multi-track release since her hiatus began.

Manon will seemingly not be featured on KATSEYE’s new EP ‘WILD’ as she continues her hiatus.



Fans can purchase a solo version of the EP featuring either Daniela, Lara, Yoonchae, Megan or Sophia. There is no option for Manon. pic.twitter.com/DOiC6LydZh — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 15, 2026

She has not performed with the group since the Grammy Awards in February and was absent from their South American tour, recent music releases and Coachella set.

Her bandmates' comments confirm that she is still part of the group, but do not clarify whether she will rejoin upcoming releases or performances. Until further updates from HYBE or Geffen Records, her position within KATSEYE remains unchanged, with the group continuing activities as five.