Kelly Osbourne has signalled what may lie behind her split from Slipknot musician Sid Wilson, sharing a pointed message about 'forgiveness' on Instagram just days after reports emerged that the couple quietly ended their engagement months after he proposed in front of her late father Ozzy at his final show.

The news came after a bruising year for Kelly Osbourne, 41, marked by the death of Ozzy Osbourne at 76 on 22 July and intense public scrutiny of her private life. She and Wilson, 49, first met nearly three decades ago at Ozzfest, the heavy metal festival founded by her parents, and were long-time friends before going public as a couple in 2022. They share a three-year-old son, Sidney, and had been widely seen as one of rock's more unlikely but enduring love stories.

That narrative has unravelled with striking speed. Earlier this week, sources briefed the Daily Mail that Kelly and Sid had 'decided to call off their engagement' after what was described as an 'incredibly difficult' period of grief for Kelly following her father's death. The pair had apparently been 'facing challenges' for some time and, according to the unnamed insider, eventually concluded that separation was 'the best path forward.'

Nobody from Kelly Osbourne's camp has issued an on-the-record statement confirming the break-up, and Sid Wilson has stayed completely silent. For now, the only public clue from either of them is a sparse but loaded Instagram Story.

After attending a Lily Allen concert, Kelly posted a simple text slide to her Instagram Story, telling her 2.7 million followers: 'I am in love with this sentence: 'Forgive yourself for not knowing earlier what only time could teach.'' In isolation it is a fairly benign self-help sentiment. Laid over the timeline of a called-off engagement and the recent loss of her father, it reads differently.

Earlier the same day, she uploaded a brief video of herself getting a bright orange star tattooed on her ribs. The design is characteristic Kelly Osbourne: bold, a little impulsive, and not especially interested in explaining itself to strangers. Taken together, the ink and the quote feel like a small, public act of drawing a line under a chapter she never thought would end so abruptly.

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Kelly Osbourne, Grief And A Relationship Under Strain

For context, those close to Kelly have suggested that the emotional fallout from Ozzy's death has cut deep. A source quoted by the Daily Mail claimed her grief had been 'incredibly difficult' to cope with and that this strain bled into her relationship with Wilson.

'They tried to make it work, particularly for the sake of their child,' the insider said, before adding that the couple had been navigating various 'challenges' for a while. The same source stressed that Kelly 'has endured a great deal over the past year' but 'remains sober' and is now concentrating on her son and her own wellbeing.

None of that can be independently verified and, in the absence of formal statements from Kelly Osbourne or Sid Wilson, the precise reasons for the split remain unconfirmed. There is, at least, one thing the whispers have not contained: there is no suggestion from any report so far of cheating or infidelity on either side.

That sits uneasily beside how the relationship began, which Kelly herself once framed as almost fated. In 2022, after years of friendship that began when Slipknot appeared at Ozzfest, she posted a photo of herself kissing Wilson and wrote: 'After 23 years of friendship, I can't believe where we have ended up. You are my best friend, my soulmate, and I am so deeply in love with you, Sidney George Wilson.'

A Proposal In Front Of Ozzy — And The Quiet Unravelling

The high point came last summer. At Ozzy's farewell concert, Sid Wilson proposed backstage in front of Kelly's parents, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, in a moment she later shared with fans on Instagram. Posting the video, she wrote drily: 'Oh, and this happened yesterday.'

In the clip, Sharon can be heard hushing the crew — 'We've got to be quiet, hold on' — as Sid begins his speech. 'Kelly, you know I love you more than anything in the world,' he says, before being interrupted by Ozzy's unmistakable growl: 'F*** off! You're not marrying my daughter.' It was classic Osbourne theatre, the kind of chaotic, affectionate heckle viewers of The Osbournes would recognise instantly.

Sid laughed it off and carried on. 'Nothing would make me happier than spending the rest of my life with you. So, in front of your family and all of our friends, Kelly, will you marry me?' Kelly turned, visibly stunned, hands over her face, and nodded her answer.

Again, nothing about the end of her relationship with Sid Wilson has been officially confirmed yet, and everything being parsed from anonymous sources and cryptic posts should be taken with a grain of salt.