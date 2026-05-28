A carefully documented trail of online likes, follows and videos has dismantled any suggestion that New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart simply wandered, by chance, into Donald Trump's political orbit.

On 22 May 2026, Dart stepped onto a stage at Rockland Community College in Suffern, New York, to introduce the president at a campaign-style rally organised for Republican Congressman Mike Lawler. 'What an honor, what a privilege it is to be here,' Dart told the crowd. 'And without further ado, I'm grateful, I'm honoured, I'm pleasured to introduce the 45th and 47th president of the United States of America: President Donald J. Trump.' Some observers sought to frame the appearance as an apolitical gesture, a young player simply acknowledging a sitting president. A review of Dart's public Instagram activity, first reported by MeidasNews on 27 May 2026, tells a considerably different story.

The Instagram Record, Post by Post

Dart follows Trump on Instagram and has publicly liked multiple posts spanning campaign messaging, political endorsements and MAGA cultural spectacle, a pattern beginning in November 2023, more than a year before the New York Giants selected him with the 25th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

On 1 November 2023, Dart liked a Trump video endorsing Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, in which Trump declared that Reeves was 'under attack' and characterised political opponents as 'radical left maniacs.' On 2 June 2024, he liked a video showing Trump's entrance at a UFC event, a deliberate piece of campaign-era cultural branding widely deployed during the 2024 presidential race.

The most consequential item in the audit is a Trump campaign video titled 'President Trump's 20 Promises to America,' which Dart liked on 26 July 2024. The video explicitly called for carrying out 'THE LARGEST DEPORTATION OPERATION IN AMERICAN HISTORY,' characterised immigration as a 'MIGRANT INVASION,' and demanded federal funding cuts for schools accused of teaching 'critical race theory,' 'radical gender ideology,' and what it described as 'inappropriate racial' content. The same video promoted restricting voting to a single day, a proposal widely criticised by voting rights advocates as suppressive.

Uh Oh: Giants QB Jaxson Dart has been EXPOSED by football fans after liking multiple Donald Trump posts.



Jaxson's liked posts include promotion of mass deportation and anti-radical gender and racial ideology.



Dart has been following President Trump and liking his posts on… pic.twitter.com/uYjjVU4JxE — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 28, 2026

Culture-War Content and Confederate Imagery

On 4 November 2024, two days before Election Day, Dart liked a MAGA-themed campaign montage featuring Tulsi Gabbard, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., JD Vance, Vivek Ramaswamy and Elon Musk. The video framed the 2024 election as 'freedom versus tyranny' and described the MAGA movement as 'deeply spiritual.'

One sequence in the video depicted Trump and Vance stylised after the television programme The Dukes of Hazzard, with Vance sliding across the bonnet of the General Lee, the vehicle whose roof bears a Confederate battle flag. The Confederate imagery drew significant public scrutiny when the clip circulated during the campaign. On 18 January 2025, Dart liked a pre-inauguration video showing Trump and Melania watching fireworks ahead of his swearing-in ceremonies.

Dart also liked a Trump tribute post for the late conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, who was fatally shot on 10 September 2025 at Utah Valley University. Kirk was a polarising figure whose record included publicly describing the passage of the Civil Rights Act as a 'huge mistake' and calling Martin Luther King Jr. 'awful', comments first reported by Wired in January 2024 and subsequently verified by Snopes through audio recordings of Kirk speaking at his own America Fest convention in December 2023.

Locker Room Fallout, Political Backlash And The Giants' Silence

The rally appearance fractured the Giants' locker room, at least briefly. Abdul Carter, the No. 3 overall pick from the same 2025 Draft class, reposted footage of Dart's introduction on X and wrote: 'Thought this [expletive] was AI, what we doing man.' The post spread rapidly before Carter deleted it.

Giants LB Abdul Carter reacted to teammate Jaxson Dart introducing President Donald Trump at a speech in New York on Friday. pic.twitter.com/VOLamrJdfG — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 23, 2026

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The Giants moved to contain the episode. On 28 May 2026, during organised team activities in East Rutherford, Dart addressed teammates directly in a meeting. Senior players including linebackers Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux and backup quarterback Jameis Winston also spoke. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that the squad had 'worked through it' and were 'moving forward.' Carter subsequently posted on X: 'Me and JD6 are good.' Republican Representative Clay Fuller of Georgia entered the debate on Dart's behalf, posting on X: 'Jaxson Dart is an America first patriot and elite quarterback. Colin Kaepernick is a woke activist and mediocre quarterback. Notice the difference in how the media is treating them.'

The Giants declined to issue a public statement regarding Dart's political activity or his Instagram history.

The Instagram record does not establish a single impulsive act; it establishes a pattern, sustained across three years, of a franchise quarterback lending his public approval to some of the most divisive political content in modern American life.