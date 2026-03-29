Reports that Sid Wilson and Kelly Osbourne have ended their engagement have sparked speculation about the status of their relationship. Sources suggest the Slipknot member may have 'stepped back' as Osbourne navigates a deeply emotional period in her life.

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​According to People, Wilson and Osbourne, who share a son and got engaged in July last year, are now facing uncertainty, with insiders describing the split as a response to mounting personal pressures rather than a definitive end.

​Multiple reports say that Kelly Osbourne, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's second daughter, has been grappling with the death of her father in July 2025. A source told People that Kelly has been in a difficult emotional state in recent months, describing it as a particularly challenging period for her.

The source said the impact of Ozzy Osbourne's death continues to weigh heavily, adding that she remains deeply affected by the loss. She is reportedly prioritising support for her mother, with whom she shares a close bond, as the family continues to navigate his death.

​ Relationship Strain and a Possible Step Back

​While some outlets have framed the situation as a breakup, others suggest the couple's situation is more nuanced. Insiders indicate that Wilson has taken a step back as Osbourne focuses on healing, motherhood and supporting her family.

​The couple, who began dating in 2022 after sharing a decades-long friendship, have reportedly been dealing with ongoing challenges for months, even before their engagement on 5 July 2025, according to The Blast. A source from the report confirmed that Ozzy's passing, whom she considers her 'best friend,' 'has a lot to do with it,' referring to the speculated split.

💔 Kelly Osbourne splits from her fiancé Sid Wilson, ending their engagement. https://t.co/WUhXjx7BD3 pic.twitter.com/Rftb0zXoh9 — TMZ (@TMZ) March 23, 2026

​Despite the reported split, sources also suggest the door may not be fully closed. Some accounts describe the separation as a pause rather than a permanent breakup, with both parties prioritising their son and maintaining a level of mutual support.

​ Public Scrutiny and Personal Struggles

​The situation has unfolded under intense public scrutiny, with Osbourne also facing commentary about her appearance and weight loss in recent months. She has addressed the criticism publicly via an Instagram story, linking it to grief and emotional stress following her father's death. At the same time, she has continued to emphasise her commitment to sobriety and her role as a mother.

​Earlier this month, the 41-year-old posted on Instagram via her stories, 'There is a special kind of cruelty in harming someone who is clearly going through something. Kicking me while I'm down, doubting my pain, spreading my struggles as gossip, and turning your back when I need support and love most.'

​The post continued, 'None of it proves strength; it only reveals a profound absence of compassion and character. I'm currently going through the hardest time in my life. I should not even have to defend myself. But I won't sit here and allow myself to be dehumanized in such a way!' People reported.

Kelly Osbourne has moved on after her split from fiancée and is reported to be dating non-binary hair stylist.



The singer split from Slip Knot band member Sid Wilson and is now reported to be dating hair stylist ‘Kiinicki’ who uses They/Them pronouns.



Sources have told Daily… pic.twitter.com/SwGQtwpqcN — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) March 26, 2026

​The couple were last seen together publicly earlier this year, and observers noted a lack of recent social media posts featuring Wilson, fuelling speculation about their relationship status. Kelly's last post about Wilson on her Instagram profile was on 20 January, Wilson's birthday, with a message full of love and support for the 49-year-old Slipknot DJ.